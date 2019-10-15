TREYNOR — Kailey Rochholz had 12 kills. Natalie Simpson chipped in four kills and a pair of blocks and Emma Flathers had 25 set assists Monday in Treynor’s sweep of IKM-Manning in the Western Iowa Conference tournament quarterfinals.
The win puts top-seeded Treynor into the semifinal round. The Cardinals will face fourth-seeded Underwood tonight in Missouri Valley at 6 p.m. for the chance to play in Thursday’s tournament championship.
IKM-Manning 12 12 17
Treynor 25 25 25
Treynor stat leaders: Kills: Kailey Rochholz 12, Maddie Lewis 6, Natalie Simpson 4. Aces: Lewis, Kennedy Elwood 2. Blocks: Simpson 2, Rochholz 1. Set assists: Emma Flathers 25.
Tri-Center 3, Missouri Valley 0
NEOLA — Tatum Carlson had 10 kills and Emile Sorensen added eight as Tri-Center took down Missouri Valley Monday to advance to the Western Iowa Conference Tournament semifinals Tuesday in Missouri Valley.
Second-seeded Tri-Center will face third-seeded Logan-Magnolia in the semifinals for the right to play in Thursday’s championship round.
Missouri Valley 15 10 18
Tri-Center 25 25 25
TC stat leaders: Kills: Tatum Carlson 10, Emile Sorensen 8, Laura Brockhoff 6, Miranda Ring 4, Presley Arbaugh 3, Meredith Maassen 2, Maddie Wood. 1. Assists: Ring 22, Maassen 2, Brooke Daughenbaugh 2, Abby Stamp 1. Aces: Carlson 3, Ring 3. Blocks: Sorensen 2, Arbaugh 2, Maassen 1, Brockhoff 1.
Underwood 3, Riverside 0
NEOLA — Underwood swept Riverside Monday to advance to the semifinal round of the Western Iowa Conference tournament, where it will face Treynor Tuesday in Missouri Valley.
Izzy Bluml paced Riverside in the losing effort with 14 kills, and Jadyn Achenbach had seven. Kenna Ford finished with 26 assists.
Riverside 16 22 21
Underwood 25 25 25
Riverside stat leaders: Izzy Bluml: 14 kills; 10/10 serves. Jadyn Achenbach: 7 Kills. Kenna Ford: 26 assists; 10 digs. Ashlynn Amdor: 1 ace. Gracie Bluml; 17 digs, 1 ace.
Logan-Magnolia 3, AHSTW 2
LOGAN — Logan-Magnolia had to fight back to win its Western Iowa Conference quarterfinal match Monday against AHSTW.
“First time Lo-Ma has made it to the winners pool since I’ve been coaching,” Lo-Ma coach Faith Bruck said. “AHSTW is a good team, and we definitely had to earn it tonight.”
Kyle Morrison and Jaice Johnson combined for 17 kills for the winners, who will face Tri-Center tonight in Missouri Valley for the right to play in Thursday’s tournament championship match.
AHSTW 25 21 25 21 12
Logan-Magnolia 22 25 21 25 15
Football
Bobcats improve record to 2-2 with victory over ASD
The Iowa School for the Deaf football team earned its second win of the season Saturday over Arkansas Deaf with a 33-6 victory.
“It was good a defensive effort on our part,” ISD coach Brent Welsch said. “Our offense got off to a hot start on the ground. Arkansas started to keep us in check. That opened up our passing game a bit. We had several big plays that did the scoring for us.
Damien Holste finished with seven carries for the Bobcats for 69 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 106 passing yards and two passing scores.
Gregory Kazeba was Holste’s favorite target, catching five passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, Jayden Kohl led ISD with eight tackles, with one going for a loss. He also had a fumble recovery and three pass breakups. Jesse Dalley added three tackles for loss and a sack.
Arkansas Deaf 6 0 0 0 — 6
Iowa Deaf (2-2) 13 7 7 6 — 33
ISD scoring summary
Damien Holste 40 run (PAT run failed)
Holste 45 run (Kohl PAT run)
Gregory Kazeba 62 pass from Holste (Holste PAT pass from Jesse Dalley)
Kazeba 27 pass from Holste (Holste PAT run)
Holste 37 fumble recovery return (no PAT attempted)
