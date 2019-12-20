NEOLA — Tri-Center earned a convincing Western Iowa Conference victory Thursday over Missouri Valley.
Ten Trojans scored in their 68-28 triumph, led by Ethan Alfers and Leyton Nelson, who had 18 and 16 points, respectively.
Tri-Center has one game remaining before the holiday break. The Trojans will face Clarinda Academy tonight with the hope of improving to 6-1 on the year.
“Our kids are working really hard right now,” Tri-Center coach Chad Harder said. “They go out with focus every night. I’m pleased with where we’re at right now.”
Missouri Valley (0-7) 9 5 9 5 — 28
Tri-Center (5-1) 25 13 19 11 — 68
MV: Alec Fichter 1, Gavin Bartalini 9, Stevie Kean 5, Jacob Meade 4, Ben Hernandez 7, Connor Murray 2.
TC: Tom Turner 8, Ryan Lyle 2, Mason Rohatsch 3, Ethan Alfers 18, Leyton Nelson 16, Trent Kozeal 3, Jaxyn Valadez 4, Zach Elliott 7, Owen Osbahr 4, Jaxon Johnson 3.
Siouxland Christian 94, Heartland Christian 31
SIOUX CITY — Heartland Christian boys basketball fell to Siouxland Christian Thursday night.
“Siouxland Christian was by far the best team we’ve played all year long,” Heartland Christian head coach Larry Gray said. “We ran into a buzz saw; they hit 14 3-pointers. They just took us up and down the floor.”
Heartland Christian is 3-3 on the season as it heads to Parkview Christian (Lincoln, NE) Friday night.
Heartland Christian (3-3) 7 9 12 3 — 31
Siouxland Christian (6-0) 20 30 23 21 — 94
HC: DJ Weilage 13, Sean Atchley 6, Colton Brennan 5, Syles Jordan 11.
Girls Basketball
Siouxland Christian 76, Heartland Christian 27
SIOUX CITY — Heartland Christian endured a tough night on Thursday when the Eagles took on Siouxland Christian.
H.C.’s bus arrived at the gym only eight minutes before tipoff. The Eagles never got comfortable in the game, falling 76-27.
“Our girls fought really hard; we were just outgunned,” H.C. coach John Stile said. “They’re a good team.”
Bella Dingus led the Eagles with a game-high 23 points.
The Eagles will play at Parkview Christian tonight.
Heartland Christian (3-4) 7 8 4 8 — 27
Siouxland Christian (2-4) 26 18 18 14 — 76
HC: Bella Dingus 23, Horan 2, Cochran 5
Wrestling
St. Albert splits with Red Oak, Denison-Schleswig
St. Albert on Thursday split a double dual, defeating Denison-Schleswig 44-30 and falling to Red Oak 52-27.
St. Albert’s Andrew Crawley (132), David Helton (145) and Cael McLaren (170) each won two matches on the night.
Crawley defeated Red Oak’s AJ Schmid with a fall in 39 seconds, then defeated Denison-Schleswig’s Manuel Garcia-Paz with a fall in 1:45.
Helton pinned Red Oak’s Bryan Erp in 3:58, then topped Denison’s Jordan Von Tersch with a 10-3 decision.
McLaren earned a 7-6 decision over Red Oak’s Bruce Lukehart, then topped D-S’ Jaxson Hildebrand with a 16-1 technical fall.
Titans top Kuemper, fall to Atlantic-CAM
CARROLL — Lewis Central earned a 46-18 dual victory over Carroll Kuemper and dropped a 40-27 decision to Atlantic-CAM in a double dual Thursday.
Seven Titans swept their matches Thursday. Brian Paul (132), Nick Wolf (138), Tanner Higgins (152), Jake Lear (170), Dalton Mohatt (182), Dillion Woods (195) and Dylan Koch (220) each scored a pair of wins on the night.
The Titans will next participate at Saturday’s Fort Dodge tournament.
Lynx top S.C. West, fall to SB-L
Abraham Lincoln hosted a double dual Thursday against Sioux City West and Sergeant Bluff-Luton, going 1-1 on the night.
The Lynx swept Sioux City West, winning 76-0 but weren’t able to get by Sergeant Bluff, losing that dual 52-24.
A.L. had four wrestler win two matches on the night including heavyweight Keelan Bailey who scored falls over Sioux City West’s Luis Cota at 0:35 and Sergeant Bluff’s Sean Zimmerman at the 0:22 mark. Gabriel Daniels also won his two matches by fall in the 220-pound division. Connor Hytrek at 106 pounds and River Petry at 195 were the other two Lynx to win two matches Thursday night.
Abraham Lincoln is back in action Saturday at the Auburn (NE) Invite.
T.J. takes down S.C. North
Thomas Jefferson earned a 48-36 dual victory Thursday over Missouri River Conference rival Sioux City North.
The Yellow Jackets had winners at 106 pounds (Alex Mendoza), 120 (Ethan Bose), 145 (Deven Bovee), 152 (Mack Dofner), 170 (Cayden Rowell), 182 (Miguel Cortez), 195 (Thomas Neighbors) and 285 (Raymond Simmons).
The Yellow Jackets also had a dual Thursday with Le Mars, but results were unavailable at press time.
Swimming
Omaha Skutt 89, Lewis Central 81
The Lewis Central boys swim team fell to Omaha Skutt, 89-81, in Tuesday’s dual at Lewis Central.
Lewis Central won four individual events as Carter Stangehold took first in the 100 freestyle (52.92) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.14). Gabriel Patton won the 200 freestyle (2:00.29) and David Gann took first in the 200 individual medley (2:16.30).
“We’re swimming well,” Lewis Central coach Bruce Schomburg said. “Always like to try and win a meet, but I’m trying to figure out how we’re going to be best towards the end of the year. We’re 2-2 in duals but that doesn’t bother me much at all; it’s about getting kids ready for the end of the year.”
The Titans next swim in the Elkhorn Invitational on Saturday.
Lewis Central results
200-yard medley relay: 2, Carter Stangeland, David Gann, Gabriel Patton, Dylon Cox (1:55.67)
200 freestyle: 1, Patton 2:00.29
200 IM: 1, Gann 2:16.30
50 free: 2, Cox 24.48
100 butterfly: 2, Patton 1:01.88
100 free: 1, Stangeland 52.92
500 free: 3, Jack Robbins 5:49.47
200 free relay: 3, Jaedon Hendrix, Luke Wilcox, CJ Wilson, John Sallach
100 backstroke: 1, Stangeland 1:03.14
100 breaststroke: 2, Hendrix 1:20.32
400 free relay: 2, Robbins, Harrison Sprecher, Francis Morgan, Cox (3:38.17)
