ATLANTIC — Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge, the top-ranked runner in Class 1-A, cruised to a victory at Saturday’s Atlantic Invite.
Pogge’s winning time of 20 minutes, 10 seconds put her 31 seconds ahead of second-place Kate Crawford of ACGC, who is ranked third in Class 2-A.
The Harlan girls claimed the team title with 46 points, outpacing second-place Ankeny Centennial (71). The Cyclones had three girls finish in the top 10 in Lucy Borkowski (third, 20:58), Kaia Bieker (fifth, 21:17) and Abby Alberti (ninth, 21:37).
Among Council Bluffs runners, Lewis Central’s Haley Bach had the best result, crossing in 25th place with a time of 22:24.
“Even with Haley not running her best race, she still medaled, and has medaled in every race this season,” Lewis Central coach Taylor May said.
In the boys race, Thomas Jefferson’s Wimach Gilo, ranked 13th in 4-A, had the best finish among Bluffs runners with a fourth-place showing (17:34).
Abraham Lincoln’s Caden Tellander also enjoyed a top-10 finish, placing eighth (17:45).
Lewis Central’s Connor Lancial paces the Titans with an 11th-place finish (17:55).
Ankeny Centennial won the team title (95 points) and Nodaway Valley’s Joshua Baudler won the race with a time of 17:21.
Boys team results
1, Ankeny Centennial 95; 2, Ankeny 123; 3, Thomas Jefferson 140; 4, Nodaway Valley 146; 5, Des Moines Christian 149; 6, Atlantic 151; 7, Le Mars 164; 8, Harlan 202; 9, Lewis Central 221; 10, Abraham Lincoln 271; 11, Des Moines Roosevelt 294; 12, Glenwood 294; 13, Des Moines Lincoln 298; 14, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 314; 15, ACGC 336; 16, Red Oak 364; 17, Clarinda 381.
Individual top 10
1, Joshua Baudler, NV, 17:21; 2, Gabriel Vicker, ACGC, 17:29; 3, Trey Gross, Harlan, 17:33; 4, Wimach Gilo, TJ, 17:34; 5, Andrew Klein, DML, 17:39; 6, Jacob Fopma, DMC, 17:43; 7, Tyler Hentzel, Ankeny, 17:43; 8, Caden Tellander, AL, 17:45; 9, Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic, 17:46; 10, Carson Houg, DMC, 17:50.
Other A.L. finishers: 22, Steven Hornberg 18:22; 74, Lucas Fitch 19:54; 78, Ethan Leinen 20:02; 92, Aiden Kellar 20:35; 105, Jude Ryan 21:07; 107, Daxon Kindred 21:12.
Lewis Central finishers: 11, Connor Lancial 17:55; 32, Nathan Sell 18:44; 43, Cael Woltmann 19:06; 63, Tanner Higgins 19:39; 75, Tyler Ruiz 19:56; 84, Josh Sell 20:10; 85, Carter Stangeland 20:10.
Other T.J. finishers: 15, Juan Martinez 18:07; 16, Aidan Booton 18:07; 40, Gage Belt 19:00; 67, Hunter Ryba 19:42; 76, Bryan Aguilera 19:56; 103, Mason Allen 21:03.
Girls team results
1, Harlan 46; 2, Ankeny Centennial 71; 3, Sioux City Heelan 108; 4, ACGC 124; 5, Ankeny 146; 6, Nodaway Valley 166; 7, Atlantic 172; 8, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 174; 9, Lewis Central 230; 10, Abraham Lincoln 248; 11, Thomas Jefferson 281; 12, Red Oak 301.
Individual top 10
1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center, 20:10; 2, Kate Crawford, ACGC, 20:41; 3, Lucy Borkowski, Harlan, 20:58; 4, Ava Rush, Atlantic, 21:13; 5, Kaia Bieker, Harlan, 21:17; 6, Rylee Sloss, ACGC, 21:21; 7, Kendall Jorgensen, AC, 21:27; 8, Sophia Broers, NV, 21:29; 9, Abby Alberti, Harlan, 21:37; 10, Amber Aesoph, SCH, 21:40.
Abraham Lincoln results: 29, Jazmin Martinez 22:50; 41, Hayleigh Vandervelde 23:27; 59, Moriah Heilsen 24:22; 60, Nora Preston 24:23; 71, Katie Harold 25:30; 73, Clare Plummer 25:49; 74, Jacie Hasbrouck 25:56.
Lewis Central results: 25, Haley Bach 22:24; 40, Ella Humlicek 23:18; 52, Olivia Arkfeld 24:04; 57, Emma Christianson 24:10; 68, Lanee Olsen 25:14; 83, McKenna Pettepier 28:35; Jillian Buzzard 29:54.
Thomas Jefferson results: 38, Suzie Miller 23:15; 45, Jasmine Ramos 23:43; 67, Mackenzie Harstad 25:13; 72, Julia Slack 25:31; 75, Akaysha Cole 26:01; 78, Haley Allen 26:51; 79, Regan Gant 27:07.
Swimming
L.C., Council Bluffs compete at Johnston
JOHNSTON — Lewis Central finished fifth and Council Bluffs eighth Saturday at the eight-team Johnston Invitational.
The top 12 places were counted toward the team standings. Lewis Central’s Aubrey Bach earned the best finish of the day among city swimmers with her second-place showing in the 200 freestyle (2:01.74).
“We had a good day,” Lewis Central coach Bruce Schomburg said. “We’ve been swimming well lately, and our times are coming down. That’s what we need three weeks before the district meet. We’ve just got to keep on working.”
Team results
1, Waukee 369; 2, Johnston 320; 3, WDM Dowling 173; 4, Carroll 152; 5, Lewis Central 144; 6, Southeast Polk 94; 7, Des Moines East 40; 8, Council Bluffs.
L.C. and Council Bluffs top-12 results
200 medley relay: 4, LC Kylie Collins, Kylee Brown, Elaine Morgan, Waren Graeve) 1:58.41; 7, CB Claire Crilly, Aurora Miller, Jocelyn Miller, Aubrey Smith) 2:30.30.
200 freestyle: 2, LC Aubrey Bach 2:01.74.
200 individual medley: 11, LC Morgan 2:32.20.
50 freestyle: 4, LC Graeve 25.64.
100 butterfly: 9, LC Collins 1:06.35.
100 freestyle: 5, LC Bach 56.99
500 freestyle: 11, LC Abby Hoss 6:05.92.
200 freestyle relay: 5, LC Collins, Brown, Bach, Graeve 1:46.50. 8, CB J. Miller, Smith, Kaylee Rothmeyer, A. Miller 1:57.16.
100 backstroke: 6, LC Collins 1:05.02.
100 breaststroke: 3, LC Brown 1:11.86
400 freestyle relay: 4, LC Isabella Milone, Brown, Bach, Graeve 3:55.49; 8, CB A. Miller, Smith, Meredith Struebing, Crilly 4:24.19.
