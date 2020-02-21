TREYNOR — Four players in double-figures helped Tri-Center beat Clarinda 63-52 in the Class 2-A District 16 semifinals Thursday night.
With leading scorer Leyton Nelson out, Tom Turner led the way for Tri-Center with 21 points. Mason Rohatsch and Ethan Alfers each scored 13 and Trent Kozeal finished with 11 points and 10 assists.
“Guys just really stepped up,” Tri-Center head coach Chad Harder said. “All across the board. Defensively, we were rock-solid but offensively guys just played a little different roles tonight and just really stepped up, attacking the rim.”
The Trojans advance to Tuesday’s finals versus Treynor at Thomas Jefferson.
Clarinda (9-14) 11 15 15 11 — 52
Tri-Center (18-4) 10 15 23 15 — 63
C: Kory Rogers 5, Connor Brown 9, Wyatt Schmitt 2, Drew Brown 18, Michael Shull 5, Nathan Lindsay 11, Grant Jobe 2.
TC: Tom Turner 21, Mason Rohatsch 13, Ethan Alfers 13, Trent Kozeal 11, Zach Elliott 5.
Treynor 92, Shenandoah 42
TREYNOR — Treynor’s offense exploded for 92 points in Thursday’s Class 2-A District 16 semifinal victory over Shenandoah.
Twelve Cardinals scored in the win, led by Tim Zimmerman, who tallied 15 points on the night.
The top-ranked Cardinals will next play host to Tri-Center on Tuesday in the district final at Thomas Jefferson High School.
“We obviously got off to a great start,” Treynor coach Scott Rucker said. “We shot a high percentage. I thought we got good looks throughout the whole game. We were pretty sound defensively as well. A real complete game.”
Shenandoah (5-18) 11 5 13 13 — 42
Treynor (22-1) 30 27 16 19 — 92
S: Braden Knight 20, Anthony Stogdill 3, Brody Owen 9, Blake Herold 6, Conner Birt 2, Ty Lantz 2.
T: Alan Young 3, Tim Zimmerman 17, Thomas Schwartz 3, Blake Sadr 6, Noah James 13, Devin Vorthmann 2, Jack Stogdill 15, Ryan McIntyre 4, Craig Chapman 7, Davin Rucker 6, Todd Pedersen 2, Jack Tiarks 14.
East Mills 71, Lenox 51
MALVERN — East Mills held Lenox to 16 points in the second half to win the opening round of the Class 1-A District 13, 71-51.
Michael Schafer and Mason Crouse handled the bulk of the scoring for the Wolverines as each player finished with 25 points.
East Mills advances to the semifinals at Mount Ayr to play Bedford Tuesday night.
Lenox (4-18) 17 18 8 8 — 51
East Mills (19-3) 16 15 27 13 — 71
L: Keaton England 17, Samson Adams 5, Colton Vieux 11, Rex Hoffman 2, Colman Dukes 2, Chase Johnston 6, JC Arevalo 8.
EM: Michael Schafer 25, Nic Duysen 9, Mason Crouse 25, Jerett Jentzsch 8, Nolan Smiley 4.
Abraham Lincoln 63, Bellevue East 53
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Abraham Lincoln picked up win No. 20 of the regular season with a 63-53 win over Bellevue East Thursday night.
Josh Dix led the Lynx in scoring with 27 points. Christian Tidiane added 11.
“We were a little lethargic to start,” A.L. coach Jason Isaacson said. “But we really put together a good third quarter defensively.
“Our guys are obviously pretty excited for districts. I think they were wanting to get this one in and get going to the good stuff that’s coming up.”
As the Lynx head into the postseason, Isaacson is focused on keeping his team dialed in.
“We just want to fine-tune what we do,” he said. “You don’t want to change things up a bunch this time of year, you just want to get sharper with it.”
Next up, A.L. will play the winner of Des Moines Hoover and Urbandale in the Class 4-A substate 8 semifinals Feb. 28.
Abraham Lincoln (20-1) 16 8 20 19 — 63
Bellevue East (9-13) 15 11 9 18 — 53
AL: Christian Tidiane 11, Lennx Brown 3, Josh Dix 27, Matt Evans 3, Kaden Baxter 7, Andrew Christensen 8, Noah Sandbothe 4.
BE: Ater Louis 2, Tk Barnett 8, Joey Skoff 28, Lavonte Howard 5, Gage Dengel 8, Jake Burlingame 2.
