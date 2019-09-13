TREYNOR — Treynor defeated AHSTW in four sets Tuesday in a matchup of Western Iowa Conference teams.
“The girls came out swinging in the first set,” Treynor coach Kim Barents said. “We lost a little steam in the second, but then came through in the third and fourth.”
Kailey Rochholz finished the match with 12 kills to pace the Cardinals. Emma Flathers added 25 set assists and Stella Umphreys chipped in 25 digs.
Treynor will play at Atlantic on Saturday.
AHSTW (6-5, 0-1) 12 25 16 12
Treynor (3-4, 2-0) 25 21 25 25
Treynor stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Emma Flathers (1-1-1), Maddie Lewis (8-6-1), Kennedy Elwood 2-0-2), Nattalie Simpson (5-0-5), Kailey Rochholz (12-0-2), Brooklyn Sedlak (2-0-2), Stella Umphreys (2-0-0)
Tri-Center 3, Underwood 2
NEOLA — Tri-Center prevailed Thursday in a Western Iowa Conference thriller, defeating Class 2-A No. 7 Underwood in five sets.
Playing in front of a spirited crowd on the road, Underwood failed get comfortable early in the match.
“We just really fought ourselves so bad tonight,” Underwood coach Paula Carman said. “We weren’t really firing on all cylinders until game four, and in game four, they came out and kind of let go. Everybody was just playing really tight, and it was a big crowd. It was a big night. I think the mental aspect of the game, the girls just lost (their) focus.
“We had 13 missed serves on the night. You’re not going to win with 13 missed serves.”
Tri-Center entered Thursday motivated.
"They had to come out and play mentally tough," Tri-Center coach Amy Wingert said. "It's homecoming week, and we play Underwood (Friday) night in football, so the girls wanted to start the week off playing Underwood with a win."
"Our student section is amazing. They come to have fun and they want to win just as much as the girls do."
Underwood 25 26 20 25 9
Tri-Center 27 24 25 14 15
Tri-Center stat leaders (kills-aces): Tatum Carlson (9-1), Presley Pogge (11-3), Meredith Maassen (8-0), Laura Brockoff (9-0), Emile Sorensen (5-0). Assist leader: Miranda Ring 35. Digs leaders: Carlson 20, Pogge 17, Ring 16.
Heartland Christian falls in 2 matches
WEEPING WATER, Neb — Playing its first match in nine days, Heartland Christian fell to Southern (18-25, 15-25) and Weeping Water (15-25, 20-25) Thursday.
Shelana Cochran paced the Eagles with 14 kills on the day, and Bella Dingus added 31 assists, an ace and three kills.
“It was a little inconsistent,” Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan said. “We changed our lineup, and that had a little to do with it. We had a lot of unforced errors, but we started to come back in the second game and kept it close.”
Heartland Christian will be back in action Monday, playing at Elba.
Heartland Christian 18 15
Southern 25 25
Heartland Christian stats: Kills: Shelana Cochran 7, Corey Butterbaugh 2, Grace Heffernan, Bella Dingus, Savannah Horan 1. Aces: Kelsi Fichter 5, Dingus 1. Assists: Dingus 12.
Heartland Christian (1-5) 15 20
Weeping Water 25 25
Heartland Christian stats: Cochran 7, Horan 7, Butterbaugh 3, Dingus 2. Aces: Heffernan, Butterbaugh 1. Assists: Dingus 19.
Riverside 3, Audubon 1
OAKLAND -- A disciplined approach coupled with a strong defensive effort helped Riverside to a 3-1 victory over Audubon Thursday.
Jadyn Achenbach led the Bulldogs with 18 kills, and Kenna Ford added 43 assists.
"It was just about not giving up tonight," Riverside coach Michaela Schwartzkopf said. "We were down every single set except for the second set.
"We have a lot of discipline. Our defense does a great job keeping us in games not backing down or being timid."
Audubon (3-6) 25 14 25 24
Riverside (10-3) 27 25 21 26
Riverside stats: Assists: Kenna Ford 43. Kills: Jadyn Achenbach 18. Digs: Gracie Bluml 28.
Golf
Newton paces T.J. golf team at triangular
SIOUX CITY — T.J. played a triangular with Sioux City North and Le Mars at Sun Valley golf course Thursday morning.
Thomas Jefferson’s Nathan Newton finished third in individual scores with a round of 79. Trey Whidden of Le Mars finished first with a 75. Sioux City was the low team score with a combined 324.
T.J. coach Rob Lindquist is pleased to see his young team improve.
“We improved upon last year’s score here so we’re happy about that,” he said.
Team score: Sioux City North 324, Le Mars 342, Thomas Jefferson 401
T.J. finishers: Nathan Newton 79, Jared Thompson 102, Grant Merk 108, Jacob Lesley 112
