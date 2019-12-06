UNDERWOOD — Underwood went 2-0, picking up wrestling wins over Riverside (45-33) and Glenwood (49-25). Riverside was 1-1 with a 42-37 win over Glenwood.
Underwood had eight wrestlers pick up two wins apiece on the night in Nick Hamilton (145), Blake Thomsen (152), Easton Eledge (285), Gable Porter (106), Stevie Barnes (120) Nick Stephens (126), Zane Ziegler (132) and Logan James (138).
Hamilton recorded falls over Tate Mayberry of Glenwood (3:42) and Rhett Bentley of Riverside (1:13). Thomsen also had two falls on the night, over Eduardo Mosquedo of Riverside (1:00) and Tyler Boldra of Glenwood (1:17). Eledge made quick work of his opponents with falls over Nathan Messerschmidt of Riverside (0:23) and Hayden Hoffmann of Glenwood (0:26).
For Riverside, Lance Skank (160), Edward Vlcek (195) and Brok Comstock (220) all had two wins. Skank didn’t take long recording his two falls, pinning Zander Hayes of Glenwood in 48 seconds and Jared Stark of Underwood in 47 seconds.
CJ Carter (170) and Mitch Mayberry (182) were undefeated for Glenwood. Carter recorded a fall over Austin Hendricks of Riverside (2:53) and had a major decision (12-1) over Carter Davis of Underwood. Mayberry pinned Kaiden Hendricks of Riverside in 23 seconds.
A.L. drops triangular to Le Mars, Heelan
SIOUX CITY — Abraham Lincoln lost its two matches in their triangular with LeMars and Bishop Heelan Catholic. Heelan defeated A.L. 39-29, while LeMars won 60-15.
Austin Eledge was 2-0 on the day with a win over Liam Cleary of Heelan and recording a fall at 4:00 over Riley Sadoski of LeMars. Cam Erickson, Warren Summers, Mitchel Olson and Aiden Keller all went 1-1 on the night. Connor Hytrek was 1-0 with a win at 106 pounds.
Erickson defeated Carter Aldrich of Bishop Heelan 15-0 (technical fall). Keller defeated Daniel Hinds of LeMars 6-0 at 126 pounds.
Tri-Center goes 2-1 at Mo. Valley quad
MISSOURI VALLEY — Tri-Center earned wins over Denison-Schleswig (42-33) and West Harrison (66-6), but fell to host Missouri Valley (54-24) at Thursday’s Missouri Valley quad.
Tri-Center’s Taylor Conn (106 pounds), Connor Attkisson (126) and Bryson Freeberg (170) each went 3-0 for the Trojans on the night.
Tri-Center will be back in action Saturday for the Omaha North tourney.
Lo-Ma 2-0 with wins over AHSTW, Woodbine
LOGAN — Logan-Magnolia won matches against AHSTW and Woodbine, while AHSTW finished 1-1 with a win over Woodbine. L-M defeated AHSTW 47-33 and Woodbine 77-6. AHSTW defeated Woodbine 60-16.
Picking up two wins on the night for Logan-Magnolia included Tarick Rowe (106), Sean Thompson (113), Hagen Heistand (120), Wyatt Reisz (126), Gavin Maguire (138), Briar Reisz (145), Rex Johnsen (220) and Barrett Pitt (285).
Thompson recorded falls over Dalton Fink of Woodbine and Hayden Fischer of AHSTW. Maguire also had two falls on the night, both under two minutes, against Garrison Gettler of AHSTW and Aidan Carmody of Woodbine.
Reisz got the fastest pin of the night for L-M, only taking 23 seconds to pin Jeremiah Kroll of Woodbine. Reisz also pinned Aidan Cano of AHSTW in 1:11. Johnsen came close, pinning Payton McDonald of Woodbine in 33 seconds. Johnsen also recorded a fall against Leland Barr of AHSTW in 1:18.
AHSTW had six wrestlers finish 2-0 on the night. Joel Sampson (132) recorded a fall at 1:16 over Colton Walsh of Woodbine and another over Brady Thompson of L-M. Jaedan Rasmussen recorded his fall over Jerry Malone of Woodbine in 52 seconds, while taking 5:22 to pin Bryce Hudnut of L-M.
Gavyn Fischer got the fastest pin of the night, making brisk work of Max Nelson of Woodbine in 19 seconds. Fischer also pinned Caleb Hiatt of L-M in 43 seconds. Also going 2-0 on the night for AHSTW were Denver Pauley (160), Seth Kiesel (170) and Michael Shiffer (182).
