NEOLA — The 10th-ranked Underwood Eagles remained undefeated Friday night after a shootout win over Tri-Center.
Underwood was up 35-7 but a late push from Tri-Center narrowed the gap to a two-possession game before the Eagles closed things out, 49-33.
“We got a little too relaxed on defense,” Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “Our offense responded the way we needed them to and our defense got some stops down the stretch.”
Underwood’s Nick Ravlin threw for 180 yards, ran for 130 and scored four touchdowns to pace the Eagles. Cal Savin finished with 101 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Tri-Center was led by quarterback Bryson Freeburg who finished with five touchdowns.
Underwood (3-0) 21 14 7 7 — 49
Tri-Center (2-1) 0 14 13 6 — 33
U: Brayden Wollan interception return (Collin Brandt kick)
U: Scott Pearson 51 run (Brandt kick)
U: Cal Savin 34 pass from Nick Ravlin (Brandt kick)
TC: Hunter Ward 15 pass from Bryson Freeburg (Gavin Heim kick)
U: Ravlin 7 run (Brandt kick)
U: Quinn Kuck 7 pass from Ravlin (Brandt kick)
TC: Freeburg 13 run (Heim kick)
U: Ravlin 47 run (Brandt kick)
TC: Freeburg 13 run (Heim kick)
TC: Brecken Freeberg 27 pass from Bryson Freeburg (kick failed)
TC: Ward 6 pass from Freeburg (kick failed)
U: Pearson 19 run (Brandt kick)
Glenwood 47, Carroll Kuemper 6
Glenwood improved to 3-0 on the season defeating Carroll Kuemper 47-6.
Rams quarterback Zach Carr was 15-of-25 passing with three touchdowns. John Palmer was on the receiving end of two of those touchdowns as he hauled in a total of eight passes on the night. Dominic Robertson and Justin Chase capped the night off with touchdowns runs of 50 and 20 yards, respectively.
Glenwood moves on to play Dallas Center-Grimes next Friday. Carroll Kuemper will visit Denison-Schleswig.
Glenwood (3-0) 13 14 14 6 — 47
Carroll Kuemper (1-2) 0 6 0 0 — 6
G: Ryan Blum 10 pass from Zach Carr (Brock Sell kick)
G: John Palmer 11 pass from Carr (kick blocked)
G: Cole Mayberry 2 run (Sell kick)
G: Palmer 10 pass from Carr (Sell kick)
CK: Cole Collison 1 run (kick fail)
G: Mayberry 1 run (Sell kick)
G: Dominic Robertson Jr 50 run (Sell kick)
G: Justin Chase 20 run (kick fail)
Treynor 49, Shenandoah 20
Seventh-ranked Treynor defeated Shenandoah 49-20 Friday to move to 3-0 on the season.
The ground-and-pound Cardinals finished with 53 rush attempts in the game, led by Jake Fisher's 182 yards. Teammates Jack Tiarks and Will Halverson piled up an additional 160 and 90 yards, respectively, for Treynor.
Shenandoah (0-3) 0 7 10 3 - 20
Treynor (3-0) 14 0 21 14 - 49
T: Jack Tiarks 6 run (Luke Mieska kick)
T: Jake Fisher 1 run (Mieska kick)
S: Michael Reed 8 pass from Kyle Cerven (Zayne Zwickel kick)
T: Tiarks 67 run (Mieska kick)
S: Zwickel FG 40
T: Tiarks 46 run (Mieska kick)
T: Will Halverson 33 run (Mieska kick)
S: Anthony Stogdill 70 pass from Cerven
S: Zwickel FG 27
T: Fisher 20 run (Mieska kick)
T: Fisher 58 run (Mieska kick)
