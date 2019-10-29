UNDERWOOD — Underwood improved to 29-5 with a sweep over AHSTW in their Class 2-A, Region 4 quarterfinals match. Underwood won 25-18, 25-19 and 25-11.
“Really happy with the work the girls have put in this week,” Underwood coach Paula Carman said. “Some of the specific things that we worked to improve on over the last couple weeks, they really applied it tonight.”
Macy Vanfossan led the offense for Underwood with 12 kills on the night. Zoe Rus and Lauren Brown each chipped in with seven kills, while Peyton Cook added 26 set assists. Vanfossan also had 14 digs to lead the defense.
Up next is a semi-final match against ACGC (28-7). Underwood defeated ACGC earlier this season in two sets at the CAM tournament.
Underwood (29-5) 25 25 25
AHSTW (20-14) 18 19 11
Underwood stats (kills-aces-blocks)
Macy Vanfossan (12-0-0), Lauren Brown (7-0-2), Zoe Rus 7-0-0), Peyton Cook (26 set assists)
Riverside 3, CAM 0
OAKLAND — Riverside made quick work of CAM Monday in a sweep in straight sets in the Class 1-A Region 2 quarterfinals.
Jadyn Achenbach finished the night with 10 kills and eight aces for Riverside. Kenna Ford added 29 assists, Gracie Bluml had 10 digs and Ella Hensley tallied six kills.
The win advances the Bulldogs to Thursday’s semifinal round where they’ll face Coon Rapids-Bayard.
CAM (10-22) 22 15 13
Riverside (25-12) 25 25 25
