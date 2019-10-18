MISSOURI VALLEY — Underwood, in convincing fashion, swept Logan-Magnolia to win the Western Iowa Conference tournament championship.
“They did a great job,” Underwood coach Paula Carman said. “Everyone contributed again tonight.”
Macy Vanfossan led the offense with 14 kills. Zoe Rus had six aces and Petyton Cook dished out 29 set assists. Vanfossan also added five solo and two-assist blocks.
After an emotional victory this past Tuesday, Underwood took care of business winning 25-22, 25-20 and 25-15.
“The girls stayed tough, they stayed aggressive,” Carman said. “I think they did a good job of adjusting to what we needed tonight to take control of the tempo of the game.”
Logan-Magnolia’s Olivia Diggins and Kylie Morrison finished with five kills each and Jaice Johnsen added 15 digs.
Underwood 25 25 25
Logan-Magnolia 22 20 15
Tri-Center 3, Treynor 2
MISSOURI VALLEY — Tri-Center was able to outlast Treynor in the consolation match of the Western Iowa Conference volleyball tournament Thursday evening.
The teams faced-off just a week ago and Treynor was able to take that match three games to two. In another five set battle, this one had a different outcome and Tri-Center coach Amy Wingert was happy with how her team stepped up.
“Like I told them, ‘you took it to them last week and we barely lost so all you have to do is play your game and not let anything hit the floor,’ Wingert said. “I had a lot of girls step it up tonight and play for each other.”
Tatum Carlson led the way for the Trojans with 27 kills to go along with 13 digs and two aces. Miranda Ring finished with 41 set-assists and Marissa Ring added 13 digs in the win.
“We just had some amazing ups in the back row. Our defense was scrappy and when you’re going up against Treynor, you have to be,” coach Wingert added.
Tri-Center stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Tatum Carlson (27-2-0), Emilie Sorensen (11-0-0), Laura Brockhoff (8-0-3), Meredith Maassen (7-0-5), Preslie Arbaugh (3-3-4), Miranda Ring (1-0-1), Marissa Ring (1-2-1), Hope McPhillips (0-1-0). Digs leaders: Marissa Ring, 13; Carlson, 13. Set-assists leader: Miranda Ring, 41.
Treynor stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Maddie Lewis (12-1-2), Tori Castle (1-1-0), Kennedy Elwood (6-1-3), Brooklyn Currin (0-3-0), Keelea Navara (0-1-0), Brooklynn Sedlik (1-0-4), Natalie Simpson (8-0-4), Emma Flathers (4-0-2), Kailey Rochholz (11-0-3), Stella Umphreys (0-2-0). Digs leader: Umphreys, 20. Set-assists leader: Flathers, 31.
Yellow Jackets fall to SW Valley, Shen
SHENANDOAH — Thomas Jefferson lost both matches in its triangular at Shenandoah.
T.J. lost in two sets to Shenandoah and 2-1 to Southwest Valley.
Liz Elkins led the offense for T.J. against SWV with nine kills. Ashlie Knecht and Alysyn Knecht had eight kills apiece, while Ellie Perrine added five. Jenna Midkiff had 26 set assists.
Both Knecht’s combined for eight kills against Shenandoah, and Midkiff added 13 set assists.
TJ fell to 13-20 on the season.
Shenandoah 25 27
TJ 23 25
SWV 25 20 19
TJ 21 25 17
Stat leaders combined (kills-aces-blocks)
Ashlie Knecht (14-0-2), Alysyn Knecht (10-0-2), Liz Elkins (12-0-2), Ellie Perrine (8-3-1)
St. Albert 3, Clarinda 0
St. Albert closed out the regular season with a sweep over Clarinda to record its 21st win of the season.
“We played a great match tonight,” St. Albert coach Angie Lantz said. “Girls were very motivated, and had a good night.”
Allie Petry led the offense with 12 kills. Lauren Williams added 10 kills and Jordyn Blaha had eight. Bel Pershing had five kills and one block. Olivia Barnes recorded 31 set assists and added one block. Veronica Svajgl helped out with three blocks.
The Saintes have a first-round bye for postseason play. They will play Oct. 28th against either Woodbine or Heartland Christian.
St. Albert (21-9) 25 25 25
Clarinda (8-18) 12 21 9
St. Albert stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks), Allie Petry (12-1-3), Lauren Williams (10-0-0), Jordyn Blaha (8-3-0), Bel Pershing (5-0-1), Olivia Barnes (31 set assists)
Cross Country
Thomas Jefferson boys take 2nd at MRC meet
BRUNSVILLE — Le Mars hosted the Missouri River Conference Cross Country Championship at Prairie Rose golf course Thursday afternoon.
Thomas Jefferson’s Wimach Gilo finished third in the boys race with a time of 16:19 to help the Yellow Jackets take second place as a team.
T.J. had two other runners finish in the top ten as Aiden Booton and Juan Martinez took sixth and seventh, respectively.
This marks the third year that Booton has earned all-conference honors (top 15 in the race) and the second year for Gilo and Martinez.
“I think everybody ran their hearts out,” T.J. coach Doug Muehlig said. “I was very proud of both the girls and the boys today. All it takes is all you’ve got, and I think the kids gave a great effort.”
Sioux City North won the event with an impressive score of 24 as its top five runners finished in the top twelve including race winner, Jaysen Bouwers with his time of 15:46. Teammate Will Lohr finished second.
Abraham Lincoln finished sixth as a team with the help of Caden Tellander’s eighth-place finish and Steven Hornburg’s tenth-place finish.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the girls meet with a score of 26 and saw five runners finish in the top 11, including third-place finisher Ella Brester.
A.L. finished third as a team and was led by eighth-place finisher Ashley Hipnar and her time of 23:29. Her teammate, Jaycie Hasbrouck finished less than a minute behind for 17th place.
Thomas Jefferson’s best time came from Eleana Lemus and her time of 24:05, good for 15th place.
Girls team results: 1, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 26; 2, Sioux City North, 72; 3, Abraham Lincoln, 82; 4, Sioux City East, 102; 5, Thomas Jefferson, 115; 6, LeMars, 125.
All-conference runners: 1, Mariah Morrow, Sioux City East, 22:31; 2, Taylor Jochum, Bishop Heelan, 22:43; 3, Ella Brester, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 22:45; 4, Chrsitina Ly, Sioux City North, 23:00; 5, Katherine Aymar, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 23:03; 6, Michele Becker, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 23:07; 7, Chloe Buss, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 23:22; 8, Ashley Hipnar, Abraham Lincoln, 23:29; 9, Aphraditie Hancock, Sioux City North, 23:32; 10, Hannah Fitzpatrick, Bishop Heelan, 23:34; 11, Addison Ritz, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 23:35; 12, Emma VonHagel, Sioux City East, 23:47; 13, Clara O’Dwyer, LeMars, 23:59; 14, Michelle Sanchez Angulo, Sioux City North, 24:05; 15, Eleana Lemus, Thomas Jefferson, 24:05.
Boys team results: 1, Sioux City North, 24; 2, Thomas Jefferson, 66; 3, LeMars, 76; 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 103; 5, Sioux City East, 110; 6, Abraham Lincoln, 131; 7, Sioux City West, 201; 8, Bishop Heelan, 206.
All-conference runners: 1, Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North, 15:46; 2, Will Lohr, Sioux City North, 16:13; 3, Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson, 16:19; 4, Beshanena Gutema, Sioux City North, 16:39; 5, Gabe Nash, Sioux City North, 16:50; 6, Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson, 16:58; 7, Juan Martinez, Thomas Jefferson, 17:00; 8, Caden Tellander, Abraham Lincoln, 17:03; 9, Jason Sudtelgte, LeMars, 17:06; 10, Steven Hornburg, Abraham Lincoln, 17:08; 11, Ethan Hulinsky, LeMars, 17:08; 12, Colin Greenwell, Sioux City North, 17:09; 13, Dylan Nation, Sioux City East, 17:14; 14, Carlos Rodriguez, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 17:23; 15, Ty Shoulders, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 17:34.
