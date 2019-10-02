SIOUX CITY — Thomas Jefferson picked up a Missouri River Conference victory on Tuesday with a sweep of Sioux City Heelan.
Liz Elkins enjoyed an impressive night, leading the Yellow Jackets in kills (19) while also adding 12 digs and five aces. Ellie Perrine chipped in with 11 kills.
“They came out really aggressive, so I was excited about that,” T.J. coach Bonny Clinch said. “We struggled a little bit with that this weekend, so in practice yesterday we talked about serving and swinging aggressively,and they did a really good job with that.”
T.J. will be back in action Saturday when it plays host to its own tournament.
Thomas Jefferson (12-12, 2-3) 25 25 25
Sioux City West (2-18, 0-5) 12 23 22
TJ stat leaders: Kills: Liz Elkins 19, Ellie Perrine 11, Jazlynn Sanders 7. Aces: Elkins 5, Natalie Clark 4. Blocks: Alysyn Knecht 1. Digs: Torrie Rief 16, Faith Christensen 16, Elkins 12. Assists: Jenna Midkiff 37.
Treynor 3, Audubon 0
AUDUBON — Treynor defeated Audubon in straight sets Tuesday evening 25-15, 25-9, 25-12 for its third straight win.
Maddie Lewis led the Cardinals in kills with nine. Teammate Emma Flathers added 15 set-assists and six digs in the win.
Treynor will play at Missouri Valley on Thursday.
Treynor (11-12) 25 25 25
Audubon (5-16) 15 9 12
Treynor stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Maddie Lewis (9-0-0), Kennedy Elwood (2-0-0), Keelea Navara (0-2-0), Brooklynn Sedlik (0-0-1), Natalie Simpson (4-0-2), Emma Flathers (2-0-0), Malloy Helvie (0-3-0), Kiralyn Horton (1-0-0), Kailey Rochholz (4-0-1), Stella Umphreys (1-0-0).
Underwood 3, AHSTW 1
AVOCA — No. 10 Underwood defeated AHSTW in four sets Tuesday to move to 18-4 on the season.
“AHSTW was very aggressive. And they didn’t stop being aggressive and changing things up,” coach Paula Carman said. “Tonight was one of those nights where we were kind of in a funk of inconsistency and couldn’t snap out of it. I was proud of them for finishing it in four but losing game two was eye-opening.”
Macy Vanfossan and Zoe Rus had 22 kills and 16 kills, respectively, in the win for the Eagles.
Underwood will play Logan-Magnolia Thursday night.
Underwood (18-4) 25 22 25 25
AHSTW (-) 23 25 19 22
Underwood stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Macy Vanfossan (22-1-0) Ashlyn Torneten (5-0-1), Briana Justsen (5-0-3), Lauren Brown (6-0-5), Zoe Rus (16-1-3), Leslie Morales-Foote (0-2-0), Peyton Cook (0-2-0), Allie Roberrtson (0-2-0).
Set-assist leader: Cook, 42.
Riverside 3,
Missouri Valley 2
OAKLAND -- Riverside prevailed Tuesday in five sets in a Western Iowa Conference clash against Missouri Valley.
Jadyn Achenbach led the way for Riverside with 13 kills, while Izzy Bluml added 12.
Missouri Valley 13 25 21 26 11
Riverside 25 22 25 24 15
Riverside stat leaders: Kills: Jadyn Achenbach 13, Izzy Bluml 12. Digs: Achenbach 18, Gacie Bluml 22. Assists: Kenna Ford 39. Aces: Ford 3, Achenbach 2.
Tri-Center 3,
Logan-Magnolia 1
LOGAN -- Tri-Center defeated Logan-Magnolia in Class 2-A volleyball Tuesday evening.
"Logan is a very good, savvy team," head coach Amy Wingert said. "We just were not terminating the ball tonight like I know we can. We're young and have a lot of things we can work on."
Tatum Carlson finished with 11 kills on the night. Meredith Maassen and Presley Pogge added nine and eight kills, respectively.
The Trojans improve to 14-11 with the win and hand Logan-Magnolia its sixth loss of the season.
Tri-Center will host Riverside Thursday evening.
Tri-Center (14-11) 26 25 22 25
Lo-Ma (14-6) 24 18 25 20
Tri-Center stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Tatum Carlson (11-0-0), Meredith Maassen (9-0-0), Presley Pogge (8-1-1), Emily Sorensen (3-0-0), Laura Brockoff (3-0-1), Preslie Arbaugh (2-0-1), Miranda Ring (2-0-3), Marissa Ring (0-2-0), Maddie Wood (0-1-0).
Digs leaders: Tatum, 23; Pogge, 20.
Set-assist leader: Miranda Ring, 33.
Swimming
Sioux City Metro 90.5, Lewis Central: 79.5
The Lewis Central swim team won seven of 11 events against Sioux City Metro on Tuesday. It did not translate to a win for the Titans though, as Sioux City had power in numbers.
“We were a little outnumbered. Sioux City had depth. We just couldn’t get enough seconds and thirds in there to turn the score around,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said.
Kylie Collins, Kylee Brown, Aubrey Bach and Waren Graeve swam their best time of the year in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:58.48. There were several other good takeaways for Schomburg despite the final score.
“We had a good night, we swam well. I was happy with the girls, they were competitive tonight,” he said. “The last couple of meets, we’ve really improved.”
The Titans will be off until Oct. 10 when they swim on the road against Southeast Polk.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Kylie Collins, Kylee Brown, Aubrey Bach, Waren Graeve, 1:58.48.
200-yard freestyle: 1, Bach, 2:03.57; 3, Isabella Milone, 2:14.41.
200-yard individual medley: 2, Brown, 2:25.50; 3, Elaine Morgan, 2:31.42.
50-yard freestyle: 1, Graeve, 25.97; T-2, Brown, 27.64.
100-yard butterfly: 2, Morgan, 1:09.45; 5, Hannah Steinmetz, 1:14.72.
100-yard freestyle: 1, Graeve, 57.74; 5, Sydney Clair, 1:05.03.
500-yard freestyle: 1, Bach, 5:35.96; 4, Abby Hoss, 6:10.10.
200-yard freestyle relay: 2, Collins, Brown, Bach, Graeve, 1:46.36.
100-yard backstoke: 1, Collins, 1:04.63; 3, Milone, 1:08.26.
100-yard breaststoke: 1, Brown, 1:13.14; 5, Lily Caigoy, 1:27.46.
400-yard freestyle relay: 2, Steinmetz, Morgan, Milone, Hoss, 4:14.02.
