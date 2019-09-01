HARLAN — It’s hard to beat a season debut in which a championship is earned.
Abraham Lincoln had that honor on Saturday, sweeping five matches at Saturday’s Harlan Invite. The Class 5-A No. 8 Lynx defeated East Sac, St. Albert, Glenwood, Logan-Magnolia and Underwood to earn their title.
“For our opening day, I was really proud of how the girls played,” A.L. coach Katie Darrington said “We stayed focused throughout the day and did not have any mental letdowns. We played a solid five matches against good competition.
“Although we met our goal of winning this tournament, we still have a lot of things to improve on going forward.
“We need to stay hungry and keep working hard.”
Elaina Bohnet finished the day with 33 kills, and Kayla Schleifman added 22. Sam Christiansen contributed 85 assists.
The Lynx will next be in action Thursday when they travel to Le Mars.
Abraham Lincoln 21 21
East Sac 7 9
Abraham Lincoln 21 21
St. Albert 11 10
Abraham Lincoln 21 23
Glenwood 18 21
Abraham Lincoln 21 21
Logan-Magnolia 6 7
Abraham Lincoln 21 21
Underwood 8 15
Abraham Lincoln stats (kills-digs-blocks-aces: Elaina Bohnet 33-23-4-3, Julia Wagoner 19-36-5-1, Kayla Schleifman 22-0-12-0, Baylie Girres 10-6-11-3, Jillian Shanks 17-25-2-4, Sam Christiansen 85 assists, 5-8-23-3, Taylan Keefer 0-30-0-4, Zoe Lutz 3-0-0-0.
T.J. wins AHSTW Invite
AVOCA — The Thomas Jefferson volleyball team was able to check off one of its preseason goals Saturday after earning first place at the AHSTW Invite.
The Yellow Jackets placed second at the same tourney last year and third in 2017, but they finished the job Saturday by going 5-0 on the day with wins over Atlantic, Earlham, Riverside, AHSTW and Denison-Schleswig.
“We were bound and determined today,” T.J. coach Bonnie Clinch said. “I moved a lot of people around today, and it’s cool to see us have success with different people on the court.”
T.J.’s Ashlie Knecht led the Jackets with 46 kills for the day, and Liz Elkins and Alysyn Knecht each added 22. Jenna Midkiff chipped in 95 assists.
“I’m just really excited about the way we played today,” Clinch said.
T.J. will next face Missouri River Conference foe Sergeant Bluff-Luton Thursday.
Riverside went 2-3 on the day in Avoca, earning wins over Earlham and Essex and falling to T.J., Atlantic and CAM. The Bulldogs are now 4-3 on the young season.
“Our defense played lights-out, and the offense was evenly spread among our hitters,” Riverside coach Michaela Schwartzkopf said. “We are happy with how aggressively we played T.J. and Atlantic and only see us getting better as the season progresses.
Atlantic 21 16 11
Thomas Jefferson 16 21 15
Earlham 17 15
Thomas Jefferson 21 21
Riverside 21 13 6
Thomas Jefferson 19 21 15
AHSTW 19 21 11
Thomas Jefferson 21 19 15
Denison-Schleswig 17 19
Thomas Jefferson (6-3) 21 21
T.J. statistical leaders: Kills: Ashlie Knecht 46, Liz Elkins 22, Alysyn Knecht 22, Ellie Perrine 17, Rodnesia Smith-Carter 9, Jenna Midkiff 4, Jazlynn Sanders 3, Torrie Rief 1. Aces: Elkins 12, Midkiff 6, Perrine, Faith Christensen, Ash. Knecht 4. Assists: Midkiff 95, Rief 10, Elkins 3. Blocks: Aly. Knecht, Elkins 2.
L.C. goes 2-2 at Ankeny Centennial tourney
ANKENY — Class 4-A No. 6 Lewis Central went 2-2 at Saturday’s Ankeny Centennial tournament. The Titans topped Class 5-A No. 5 Waukee and Nevada and dropped matches to 5-A No. 3 Ankeny and 5-A No. 6 Ankeny Centennial.
Megan Witte paced the Titans with 43 kills on the day, and Delaney Esterling added 32. Rachel Cushing contributed 71 digs on the day, surpassing 1,000 for her career.
L.C. will be back in action at Saturday’s Iowa City High tournament.
Waukee 17 15
Lewis Central 21 21
Lewis Central 16 20
Ankeny Centennial 21 22
Lewis Central 21 21 20
Nevada 17 23 18
Lewis Central (2-2) 20 17
Ankeny 25 25
Lewis Central statistical leaders: Kills: Megan Witte 43, Delaney Esterling 32. Assists: Natalie Driver 47. Digs: Rachel Cushing 71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.