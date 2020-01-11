Rankings compiled by The Predicament
Class 1-A team rankings
1, Don Bosco; 2, Lisbon; 3, Underwood; 4, West Sioux; 5, Logan Magnolia; 6, West Hancock; 7, Denver; 8, New London; 9, Lake Mills; 10, Nashua Plainfield.
Individual Rankings
106
1, Gable Porter, Underwood; 2, Mikey Baker, West Sioux; 3, Garret Rinken, Nashua Plainfield; 4, Donavon Hanson, West Bend-Mallard; 5, Quincy Happel, Lisbon. Also: 10, Mick Schroder, Riverside.
113
1, Marcel Lopez, New London; 2, Braden Graff, West Sioux; 3, Clayton McDonough, Central Springs; 4, Jakob Whitinger, Nashua-Plainfield; 5, Jace Rose, Riverside.
120
1, Hagen Heistand, Logan Magnolia; 2, Stevie Barnes, Underwood; 3, Damon Huston, Midland; 4, Garrett Funk, Don Bosco; 5, Brooks Meyer, Denver.
126
1, Adam Allard, West Sioux; 2, Aidan Noonan, Cascade; 3, Beau Klingensmith, Woodbury Central; 4, Michael McClelland, Don Bosco; 5, Kael Brisker, Wilton.
132
1, Robert Avila Jr., Lisbon; 2, Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St Marys; 3, Easton Larson, Don Bosco; 4, Trey Schuck, Sibley Ocheyedan; 5, Tyler Helgeson, Lake Mills. Also: 8, Zain Ziegler, Underwood; 10, Joel Sampson, AHSTW.
138
1, Cael Happel, Lisbon; 2, Logan James, Underwood; 3, Gabe Lewis, Denver; 4, Daniel Meeker, Wapello; 5, Dominic Lopez, New London.
145
1, Nick Hamilton, Underwood; 2, Cael Rahnavardi, Don Bosco; 3, Dillon Lynott, West Sioux; 4, Lawson Losee, Riceville; 5, Gabe Mcgeough, MFL MAR MAC.
152
1, Marshall Hauck, Lisbon; 2, Blake Thomsen, Underwood; 3, Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 4, Tate Entriken, Hudson; 5, Cael Frost, Don Bosco.
160
1, Cade Tenold, Don Bosco; 2, Elijah Wagner, Lake Mills; 3, Ben Smith, Iowa Valley; 4, Spencer Roth, GTRA; 5, John Ebaugh, Denver. Also: 10, Denver Pauley, AHSTW.
170
1, Tristan Mulder, Western Christian; 2, Ethan Fulcher, Hudson; 3, Carson Tenold, Don Bosco; 4, Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox; 5, Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley. Also: 6, Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center; 9, Cael McLaren, St. Albert.
182
1, Treyton Cacek, GTRA; 2, Thomas Even, Don Bosco; 3, Carson Lynott, West Sioux; 4, Coy Baker, Wilton; 5, Evan Wulfekuhle, Dyersville Beckman.
195
1, Cole Clark, Lisbon; 2, Tate Hagen, West Hancock; 3, Darius Gashe, West Monona; 4, Treyten Steffen, Sumner-Fredericksburg; 5, Rowan Udell, Iowa City Regina.
220
1, Gideon Rollene, Northwood Kensett; 2, Joel Mendoza, Eagle Grove; 3, Blake Haub, Ogden; 4, Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia; 5, Jared Thiry, Don Bosco.
285
1, Chet Buss, North Butler-Clarksville; 2, Chandler Redenius, West Hancock; 3, Ryley Snell, I35-Truro; 4, Brant Baltes, Lisbon; 5,Barrett Pitt, Logan-Magnolia. Also: 7, Brady Canada, AHSTW.
Class 2-A team rankings
1, West Delaware; 2, Union; 3, Centerville; 4, Winterset; 5, Independence; 6, Solon; 7, Sgt Bluff Luton; 8, Osage; 9, Bondurant Farrar; 10, Central Lyon.
Individual Rankings
106
1, Camron Phetxoumphone, Webster City; 2, McKinley Robbins, Greene County; 3, Derrick Bass, Davenport Assumption; 4, Cole Nelson, Humboldt; 5, Carter Anderson, Albia.
113
1, Carter Fousek, Crestwood; 2, Keaton Zeimet, Central DeWitt; 3, Rylie Anderson, Bondurant-Farrar; 4, Cole Whitehead, Center Point Urbana; 5, Jon Burnette, Spirit Lake Park.
120
1, Nathan Genobana, Centerville; 2, Colby Lillegard, Bondurant Farrar; 3, Kolten Crawford, Union; 4, Benjamin Schmitz, Carroll Kuemper; 5, Dominic Ridout, East Marshall.
126
1, Matthew Lewis, Centerville; 2, Brock Beck, Grinnell; 3, Isaiah Weber, Independence; 4, Cael Ihle, Gilbert; 5, Sam Nelson, Clear Lake.
132
1, Bryce Hatten, Winterset; 2, Eric Kinkaid, Camanche; 3, Kayden Kauzlarich, Centerville; 4, Kain Luensman, Monticello; 5, Gage Long, Ballard.
138
1, Jalen Schropp, Williamsburg; 2, Kruise Kiburz, Winterset; 3, Isaac Bryan, Sgt Bluff Luton; 4, Michael Macias, Davenport Assumption; 5, Alberto Salmeron, Iowa Falls-Alden.
145
1, Jack Thomsen, Union; 2, Hayden Taylor, Solon; 3, Jack West, Winterset; 4, Jadyn Peyton, West Delaware; 5, Jackson Rolfs, Decorah.
152
1, Will Esmoil, West Liberty; 2, Jack Gaukel, Sgt Bluff Luton; 3, Colby Tool, Prairie City Monroe; 4, Zeb Gnida, Solon; 5, Wyatt Appleseth, Panorama.
160
1, Adam Ahrendsen, Union; 2, Carson Babcock, NHTV; 3, Justin McCunn, Red Oak; 4, Zach Williams, Osage; 5, Cael Meyer, West Delaware.
170
1, Cole Davis, Independence; 2, Abe Michel, Maquoketa; 3, Mason Griffin, Emmetsburg; 4, Jax Flynn, Solon; 5, Jared Voss, West Delaware.
182
1, Sage Walker, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 2, Jaskon Kinsella, Creston-OM; 3, Jack Neuhaus, West Delaware; 4, Bryce Vande Weerd, Central Lyon; 5, Reese Moore, Forest City.
195
1, Wyatt Voelker, West Delaware; 2, Evan Rosonke, NHTV; 3, Carter Maynes (Sr.) Red Oak; 4, Dylan Winkel, Central Lyon; 5, Christian Kremer, Independence.
220
1, Cody Fisher, Woodward Granger; 2, Kobe Simon, West Liberty; 3, Seth Adrian, Davenport Assumption; 4, Andrew Hamilton, Algona; 5, Kamrin Steveson, Grinnell.
285
1, Kaden Sutton, ADM; 2, Taven Rich, Maquoketa; 3, Carson Petlon, West Delaware; 4, Jarrett Meyer, Central Lyon; 5, Derrin Sesker, Van Meter-Earlham.
Class 3-A team rankings
1, Waverly-Shell Rock; 2, SE Polk; 3, Fort Dodge; 4, Bettendorf; 5, Iowa City West; 6, Waukee; 7, Ankeny; 8, Ankeny Centennial; 9, Linn Mar; 10, Mason City.
Individual Rankings
106
1, Nathan Jesuroga, S.E. Polk; 2, Ryder Block, Waverly-Shell Rock; 3, Brandon O’Brien, Linn Mar; 4, Grant O’Dell, Iowa City West; 5, Dustin Bohren, Bettendorf.
113
1, Trever Anderson, Ankeny; 2, Bailey Roybal, Waverly-Shell Rock; 3, Blaine Frazier, WBND; 4, Ryder Downey, Indianola; 5, Jace Rhodes, Mason City.
120
1, Drake Ayala, Fort Dodge; 2, Austin Kegley, C.R. Prairie; 3, Thurman Christensen, Waukee; 4, Kaden Karns, Waterloo West; 5, Peyton Westin, North Scott.
126
1, Cullen Schriever, Mason City; 2, Carson Taylor, Fort Dodge; 3, Aiden Evans, Bettendorf;
4, Nick Walters, Sioux City North; 5, Bryce Parke, Linn Mar.
132
1, Hunter Garvin, Iowa City West; 2, Brock Espalin, D.M. East; 3, Aiden Riggins, Waverly-Shell Rock; 4, Joel Jesuroga, S.E. Polk; 5, Duncan Delzell, Burlington.
138
1, Caleb Rathjen, Ankeny; 2, James Edwards, Johnston; 3, Dreyzon Phillips, Fort Dodge; 4, Griffin Molle, WBND; 5, Christian Stanek, C.R. Xavier.
145
1, Ben Monroe, Ankeny Centennial; 2, Devon Strief, North Scott; 3, Colby Schriever, Mason City; 4, Graham Gambrall, Iowa City West; 5, Sam Kallem, Ankeny. Also: 8, Tanner Higgins, Lewis Central.
152
1, Eli Loyd (Sr) Pleasant Valley; 2, Caleb Corbin, W.D.M. Valley; 3, Cody Anderson, Waukee; 4, Brennan Meachan, Indianola; 5, Evan Yant, Waverly-Shell Rock.
160
1, Tate Naaktgeboren, Linn Mar; 2, Caleb Helgeson, Johnston; 3, Ethan Vetterick, Norwalk; 4, Luke Fistler, DCG; 5, Nick Bonanno, Indianola.
170
1, Logan Neils, Ankeny Centennial; 2, Mickey Griffith, D.M. Lincoln; 3, McCrae Hagarty, Waverly-Shell Rock; 4, Ryan Plummer, Linn Mar; 5, Ashton Barker, Iowa City West.
182
1, Jake Hosch, Western Dubuque; 2, Will Hoeft, Iowa City West; 3, Griffin Gammel, Waukee; 4, Zach Needham, DCG; 5, Blake Underwood, W.D.M. Valley.
195
1, Gabe Christenson, S.E. Polk; 2, Levi Egli, Fort Dodge; 3, Miles Berg, Indianola; 4, Ashton Stoner-DeGroot, C.R. Prairie; 5, Collin Bohnenkamp, Cedar Falls.
220
1, Brayden Wolf, Waverly-Shell Rock; 2, Kalob Runyon, S.E. Polk; 3, Ethan Barry, Bettendorf; 4, Cael Thorson, Waukee; 5, Gage Linahon, Newton.
285
1, Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf; 2, Josh Vis, C.R. Kennedy; 3, Gabe Greenlee, Ames; 4, Jordan Anderson, Marshalltown; 5, Conner Arndt, Waukee.
The Predicament Dual Rankings
Class 3-A
1, Southeast Polk; 2, Waverly-Shell Rock; 3, Bettendorf; 4, Fort Dodge; 5, North Scott; 6, Ankeny Centennial; 7, Waukee; 8, Johnston; 9, LinnMar; 10, WDM Valley 11, CR Prairie; 12, Indianola; 13, Ankeny; 14, Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 15, Cedar Falls; 16, Western Dubuque; 17, Dubuque Hempstead; 18, Norwalk; 19, Iowa City West; 20, WDM Dowling.
Class 2-A
1, West Delaware; 2, Williamsburg; 3, Independence; 4, Osage; 5, Winterset; 6, Davenport Assumption; 7, Crestwood; 8, Charles City; 9, Union; 10, Central Lyon; 11, Atlantic; 12, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 13, Emmetsburg; 14, West Liberty; 15, Humboldt; 16, Gilbert.
Class 1-A
1, Lisbon; 2, Don Bosco; 3, Logan Magnolia; 4, Lake Mills; 5, West Sioux; 6, Denver; 7, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 8, Woodbury Central; 9, AHSTW; 10, Underwood; 11, Nashua-Plainfield; 12, New London; 13, Manson Northwest Webster; 14, Missouri Valley; 15, Central Springs; 16, South Central Calhoun.
