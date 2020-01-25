Rankings provided by The Predicament
Class 3-A team rankings
1, Waverly-Shell Rock; 2, SE Polk; 3, Fort Dodge; 4, Bettendorf; 5, Iowa City West; 6, Waukee; 7, Ankeny; 8, Ankeny Centennial; 9, Linn-Mar; 10, Johnston.
Individual rankings
106
1, Nathan Jesuroga, S.E. Polk; 2, Ryder Block, Waverly-Shell Rock; 3, Brandon O’Brien, Linn-Mar; 4, Dustin Bohren, Bettendorf; 5, Grant O’Dell, Iowa City West.
113
1, Trever Anderson, Ankeny; 2, Bailey Roybal, Waverly-Shell Rock; 3, Blaine Frazier, WBND; 4, Ryder Downey, Indianola; 5, Jace Rhodes, Mason City.
120
1, Drake Ayala, Fort Dodge; 2, Austin Kegley, C.R. Prairie; 3, Thurman Christensen, Waukee; 4, Kaden Karns, Waterloo West; 5, Peyton Westin, North Scott.
126
1, Cullen Schriever, Mason City; 2, Carson Taylor (Sr) Fort Dodge; 3, Aiden Evans, Bettendorf; 4, Bryce Parke, Linn Mar; 5, Thomas Edwards, Johnston.
132
1, Hunter Garvin, Iowa City West; 2, Brock Espalin, D.M. East; 3, Aiden Riggins, Waverly-Shell Rock; 4, Joel Jesuroga, S.E. Polk; 5, Duncan Delzell, Burlington.
138
1, Caleb Rathjen, Ankeny; 2, James Edwards, Johnston; 3, Dreyzon Phillips, Fort Dodge; 4, Griffin Molle, WBND; 5, Christian Stanek, C.R. Xavier.
145
1, Ben Monroe, Ankeny Centennial; 2, Devon Strief, North Scott; 3, Colby Schriever, Mason City; 4, Graham Gambrall, Iowa City West; 5, Sam Kallem, Ankeny. Also: 6, Tanner Higgins, Lewis Central.
152
1, Eli Loyd, Pleasant Valley; 2, Caleb Corbin, W.D.M. Valley; 3, Cody Anderson, Waukee; 4, Evan Yant, Waverly-Shell Rock; 5, Cam Baarda, S.E. Polk.
160
1, Caleb Helgeson, Johnston; 2, Nick Bonanno, Indianola; 3, Tate Naaktgeboren, Linn Mar; 4, Ethan Vetterick, Norwalk; 5, Luke Fistler, DCG.
170
1, Logan Neils, Ankeny Centennial; 2, Mickey Griffith, D.M. Lincoln; 3, McCrae Hagarty, Waverly-Shell Rock; 4, Ryan Plummer, Linn Mar; 5, Ashton Barker, Iowa City West.
182
1, Griffin Gammel, Waukee; 2, Will Hoeft, Iowa City West; 3, Blake Underwood, W.D.M. Valley; 4, Jake Hosch, Western Dubuque; 5, Destin Schroder, Newton.
195
1, Gabe Christenson, S.E. Polk; 2, Levi Egli, Fort Dodge; 3, Miles Berg, Indianola; 4, Ashton Stoner-DeGroot, C.R. Prairie; 5, Collin Bohnenkamp, Cedar Falls.
220
1, Brayden Wolf, Waverly-Shell Rock; 2, Kalob Runyon, S.E. Polk; 3, Ethan Berry, Bettendorf; 4, Gage Linahon, Newton; 5, CJ Stillman, W.D.M. Valley.
285
1, Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf; 2, Josh Vis, C.R. Kennedy; 3, Gabe Greenlee, Ames; 4, Jordan Anderson, Marshalltown; 5, Conner Arndt, Waukee.
Class 2-A team rankings
1, West Delaware; 2, Union; 3, Winterset; 4, Sgt. Bluff Luton; 5, Independence; 6, Solon; 7, Osage; 8, West Liberty; 9, Davenport Assumption; 10, Central Lyon.
Individual rankings
106
1, Camron Phetxoumphone, Webster City; 2, McKinley Robbins, Greene County; 3, Derrick Bass, Davenport Assumption; 4, Cole Nelson, Humboldt; 5, Carter Anderson, Albia.
113
1, Carter Fousek, Crestwood; 2, Cole Whitehead, Center Point Urbana; 3, Keaton Zeimet, Central DeWitt; 4, Rylie Anderson, Bondurant-Farrar; 5, Lincoln Mehlert, Union.
120
1, Benjamin Schmitz, Carroll Kuemper; 2, Kolten Crawford, Union; 3, Dominic Ridout, East Marshall; 4, Colby Lillegard, Bondurant Farrar; 5, Nicholas Fox, Osage.
126
1, Matthew Lewis, Centerville; 2, Brock Beck, Grinnell; 3, Isaiah Weber, Independence; 4, Cael Ihle, Gilbert; 5, Sam Nelson, Clear Lake.
132
1, Bryce Hatten, Winterset; 2, Eric Kinkaid, Camanche; 3, Kayden Kauzlarich, Centerville; 4, Kain Luensman, Monticello; 5, Nate Curry, Sgt. Bluff Luton.
138
1, Jalen Schropp, Williamsburg; 2, Kruise Kiburz, Winterset; 3, Isaac Bryan, Sgt Bluff Luton; 4, Michael Macias, Davenport Assumption; 5, Alberto Salmeron, Iowa Falls-Alden.
145
1, Hayden Taylor, Solon; 2, Jack Thomsen, Union; 3, Jack West, Winterset; 4, Jadyn Peyton, West Delaware; 5, Jackson Rolfs, Decorah.
152
1, Will Esmoil, West Liberty; 2, Jack Gaukel, Sgt Bluff Luton; 3, Zeb Gnida, Solon; 4, Wyatt Appleseth, Panorama; 5, Colby Tool, Prairie City Monroe.
160
1, Adam Ahrendsen, Union; 2, Carson Babcock, NHTV; 3, Justin McCunn, Red Oak; 4, Cael Meyer, West Delaware; 5, Zach Williams, Osage.
170
1, Cole Davis, Independence; 2, Abe Michel, Maquoketa; 3, Jax Flynn, Solon; 4, Mason Griffin, Emmetsburg; 5, Jared Voss, West Delaware.
182
1, Sage Walker, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 2, Jaskon Kinsella, Creston-OM; 3, Jack Neuhaus, West Delaware; 4, Reese Moore, Forest City; 5, Colin Muller, Osage.
195
1, Wyatt Voelker, West Delaware; 2, Evan Rosonke, NHTV; 3, Carter Maynes, Red Oak; 4, Dylan Winkel, Central Lyon; 5, Christian Kremer, Independence.
220
1, Cody Fisher, Woodward Granger; 2, Kobe Simon, West Liberty; 3, Seth Adrian, Davenport Assumption; 4, Andrew Hamilton, Algona; 5, Crew Howard, Clarinda.
285
1, Kaden Sutton, ADM; 2, Carson Petlon, West Delaware; 3, Taven Rich, Maquoketa; 4, Jarrett Meyer, Central Lyon; 5, Derrin Sesker, Van Meter-Earlham.
Class 1-A team rankings
1, Don Bosco; 2, Lisbon; 3, West Sioux; 4, Underwood; 5, Logan-Magnolia; 6, West Hancock; 7, Denver; 8, New London; 9, Central Springs; 10, Hudson.
Individual rankings
106
1, Gable Porter, Underwood; 2, Mikey Baker, West Sioux; 3, Garret Rinken, Nashua Plainfield; 4, Donavon Hanson, West Bend-Mallard; 5, Quincy Happel, Lisbon. Also: 9, Mick Schroder, Riverside.
113
1, Marcel Lopez, New London; 2, Braden Graff, West Sioux; 3, Clayton McDonough, Central Springs; 4, Jace Rose, Riverside; 5, Cade Siebrecht, Lisbon.
120
1, Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia; 2, Stevie Barnes, Underwood; 3, Damon Huston, Midland; 4, Garrett Funk, Don Bosco; 5, Brooks Meyer, Denver.
126
1, Adam Allard, West Sioux; 2, Aidan Noonan, Cascade; 3, Beau Klingensmith, Woodbury Central; 4, Michael McClelland, Don Bosco; 5, Kael Brisker, Wilton.
132
1, Robert Avila, Lisbon; 2, Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St Marys; 3, Easton Larson, Don Bosco; 4, Trey Schuck, Sibley Ocheyedan; 5, Cullen Koedam, West Sioux. Also: 8, Joel Sampson, AHSTW.
138
1, Cael Happel, Lisbon; 2, Logan James, Underwood; 3, Gabe Lewis, Denver; 4, Dominic Lopez, New London; 5, Heath Moyer, North Linn.
145
1, Nick Hamilton, Underwood; 2, Cael Rahnavardi, Don Bosco; 3, Daniel Meeker, Wapello; 4, Gabe McGeough, MFL MAR MAC; 5, Dillon Lynott, West Sioux.
152
1, Marshall Hauck, Lisbon; 2, Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 3, Cael Frost, Don Bosco; 4, Tate Entriken, Hudson; 5, Casey Hanson, Lake Mills. Also: 6, Jaedan Rassmussen, AHSTW.
160
1, Cade Tenold, Don Bosco; 2, Elijah Wagner, Lake Mills; 3, Ben Smith, Iowa Valley; 4, John Ebaugh, Denver; 5, Nate Monahan, Woodbury Central.
170
1, Tristan Mulder, Western Christian; 2, Ethan Fulcher, Hudson; 3, Carson Tenold, Don Bosco; 4, Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox; 5, Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center. Also: 8, Cael McLaren, St Albert.
182
1, Treyton Cacek, GTRA; 2, Thomas Even, Don Bosco; 3, Carson Lynott, West Sioux; 4, Evan Wulfekuhle, Dyersville Beckman; 5, Coy Baker, Wilton.
195
1, Cole Clark, Lisbon; 2, Tate Hagen, West Hancock; 3, Treyten Steffen, Sumner-Fredericksburg; 4, Rowan Udell, Iowa City Regina; 5, Trevor Dorn, Denver.
220
1, Gideon Rollene, Northwood Kensett; 2, Joel Mendoza, Eagle Grove; 3, Blake Haub, Ogden; 4, Tanner Hagen, West Hancock; 5, Ethan Allie, Belle Plaine.
285
1, Chet Buss, North Butler-Clarksville; 2, Chandler Redenius, West Hancock; 3, Ryley Snell, I35-Truro; 4, Brant Baltes, Lisbon; 5, Barrett Pitt, Logan-Magnolia. Also: 6, Brady Canada, AHSTW; 9, Brock Fox, Treynor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.