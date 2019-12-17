The Abraham Lincoln girls are off to a 4-2 start in basketball this season, and Lucy Turner is a big reason for the success. The 5-foot-11 post has averaged 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game so far this season.
Your scoring is up from last year (10.6 ppg). Are you making a conscious effort to be more aggressive?
I’ve just been working more on scoring everywhere as opposed to just the post. We had some new offense put in last year that I think has been working really, really well this year.
How have you made yourself more versatile offensively?
Really, I’ve been working on my shooting and driving. My (footwork), drawing fouls.
What’s your favorite part about being a senior?
Just leading the team. Being able to help out the younger girls. I like taking charge.
Nearly everyone who contributed from last season’s team returns this year. How beneficial is so much depth and experience?
It’s amazing. It feels great. We all work together so much better this year. It couldn’t be better than to have everyone come back this year.”
What’s one aspect of your game you are most proud of that’s improved over the last four years?
My decision making in a game. My confidence is better, too.
Your two losses have come against two talented, ranked teams (Glenwood and Waukee). What can you learn from those games moving forward?
I guess just that the teams that we lost to have a lot of intensity. That’s what we can learn: Just putting that (intensity) into every single one of our games to make us look better.
What kind of goals have you set as a team with that kind of roster?
We wanted to do really well on defense and hold teams to as small of a score as we can. Also, we want our scoring to go up.
How difficult is it to balance academics and athletics this time of year?
Our semester isn’t over when we go on break. We have the rest of our semester when we come back. I don’t have any finals this week. I think the toughest part for me is when I get home from practice and it’s January or February and it’s really dark and you’re so tired that you just want to go to sleep, but you have to force yourself to study so that you can be a student first.
What are you looking forward to most with winter break?
Not having practice. And some much-needed sleep.
If you and your family could travel anywhere over the holiday season, where would you go and why?
Probably Arizona. That’s where we go every summer. Just because of the weather.
