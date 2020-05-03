'Quarantine Cup' gives some Hawkeye 10 Conference athletes competitive outlet

You never know when inspiration will strike.
Dan Vargason teaches Spanish at Atlantic High School, while also coaching cross country, girls basketball and JV girls soccer. In the absence of school-sanctioned spring sports, Vargason wanted to find a way to give kids an athletic outlet. During this time of COVID-19 and shelter-in-place, he got an idea from a popular quarantine pastime: watching movies.
“Before they put on all the restrictions, we were discussing scheduling all our own (soccer) games and going the club route if we had to. Once they started placing all the restrictions, it was clear no one was going to be able to go out and do much. I just started trying to think of anything we could do,” Vargason said. “This is kind of funny, but one night before bed I was watching ‘Billy Madison’ and when he challenges Eric to the academic decathlon, I was like, why don’t we just come up with 10 events for sports? It was some brainstorming and then an aha moment with none other than Billy Madison.”
And thus — thanks in part to Adam Sandler — the Quarantine Cup had life.
The next step was seeing if other schools in the Hawkeye 10 Conference would be interested.
“It’s varied. Some schools in the Hawkeye 10 have made an administrative decision to not participate, but the majority are getting involved,” Vargason said. “Lewis Central, St. Albert, Atlantic, Keumper (Catholic), Harlan (are some that) have all been blowing up the Twitter account and sending me messages and emails making sure everything is good to go. We set up Zoom meetings with the coaches to organize the events. It was good to see other Hawkeye 10 coaches help with this.”
Once enough activities directors, coaches and athletes showed interest, Vargason started organizing things and getting help from coaches with the events. While Vargason had ideas for soccer, he wanted to let coaches in the other sports develop their own gameplan. While the track events — like the 100-meter dash — were pretty straightforward, golf, tennis and soccer had to get more creative.
Lewis Central tennis coach Aaron Rodenburg jumped at the chance to help.
“I think it’s important to participate anytime the conference is competing,” Rodenburg said. “I have children of my own and I know kids need something to do right now. It was also an opportunity to introduce some quick and easy drills kids can do to work on rudimentary skills.”
In tennis, one of the events was trying to make layups in a basketball hoop with a tennis ball and racket, while another challenged players to alternate between backhand and forehand grips. Soccer tasked competitors in juggling, accuracy shooting and throw-in distance. In golf, there was bucket chipping, putting and a flop-shot event.
“Most people could get to a track, but some schools are completely shut down and we get that,” Vargason said. “We suggested going out and marking off 100 meters (for track). We tried to come up things that were simple enough, but when you’re trying to come up with 10 events you have to get a little bit more creative.”
This week was the first of the competition, which will continue on a weekly basis until May 15 with results being submitted at the end of each week. All four spring sports — track, golf, tennis and soccer — will each have 10 events. Boys and girls teams will compete against other conference teams with champions crowned at the end.
While not ideal, Vargason says this is when we need sports the most.
“Isn’t overcoming adversity what sports is all about?” he said.
For more information on the Quarantine Cup, visit @QuarantineCup10 on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.