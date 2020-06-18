RED OAK – Red Oak edged Abraham Lincoln 7-6 in eight innings on Thursday.
With the game tied at six apiece, A.L. loaded the bases but came up empty. Still tied 6-6, Red Oak frershman Tymberlee Bentley came through with the game-winning hit.
Red Oak pitcher Emma Bierbaum earned the win, while A.L.’s Holly Hansen was the tough-luck loser, despite 10 strikeouts.
“We’re a real young team and we were aggressive and they didn’t let mistakes bother them,” A.L. head coach Ryan Koch said. “It was a tough loss, but we learned a lot and it was a great experience.”
Abraham Lincoln (0-1) 002 400 00—6 10 7
Red oak (1-2) 002 112 01—7 5 1
W: Emma Bierbaum L: Holly Hansen
2B: AL, Emma Oneal, Sierrah Beaman, Tessa Clifton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.