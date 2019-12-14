KANSAS CITY, Kansas — The Iowa Western men’s basketball team played its opening round game in the Cavalier Holiday Classic Friday night, defeating Highland Community College 63-61.
“I thought we really defended the basketball well, particularly in the first half,” Reiver head coach Michael Johnette said. “That game was basically played in the 50’s (points) and if you’d told me in the fall that we would be able to not only compete in the 50’s on certain nights, but then win in the 50’s and 60’s, I’d have said we have a long way to improve — and maybe we have. Now were starting to be able to take our defense on the road and that’s important.”
Josiah Strong and Damontrez Ruffin led the way for the Reivers in the scoring column with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Bryce Fitzgerald chipped in 13 points and Johnette was pleased with the effort from the freshman big.
“He (Fitzgerald) was really able to get us some easier baskets,” Johnette said. “I thought he really rebounded the ball well and he fought. A big reason we had a first half lead was we had some interior scoring that we haven’t had in a while, so it was nice to see him come along and hopefully continue to progress.”
Next up, the Reivers play tournament host, Johnson County Community College Saturday at 4 pm. The two teams faced-off one week ago at Reiver Arena where Iowa Western came away with a 73-72 win.
Iowa Western CC (9-6) 38 25 — 63
Highland CC 29 32 — 61
IWCC: Alec Spence 2, Josiah Strong 15, Kaleb Thornton 7, Damontrez Ruffin 14, Caleb Huffman 10, Seneca Louis 2, Bryce Fitzgerald 13.
