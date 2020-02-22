CONCORDIA, Kan. – In its regular season finale, Iowa Western fell to Cloud County Community College 86-78 to split the season series.
Iowa Western led for 33 minutes of the contest but Cloud County’s 55 points in the second half proved to be too much for the Reivers.
Josiah Strong and Caleb Huffman finished with 25 and 24 points, respectively, for IWCC.
Next up, the Reivers play Wednesday evening at Southeastern in the region 11 semifinals after earning a first round bye. The game is slated for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
IWCC (16-14) 33 45 – 78
Cloud County CC (10-20) 31 55 – 86
IWCC: Josiah Strong 25, Kaleb Thornton 13, Caleb Huffman 24, Seneca Louis 7, Jalen Dalcourt 4, Damontrez Ruffin 5.
Cloud County CC: Jay Lewis 23, DJ Sims 11, Dyelan Reed 3, Chad Vincent-Simon 15, Iyen Enaruna 14, Sami Sanad 6, Michael Ozomah 4, Akene Agee 2, Kendall Sutton 6, David Acosta 2.
Baseball
IWCC takes two
MIAMI, Okla.. – Iowa Western swept a doubleheader Friday, beating Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College 8-6 and 7-0 to improve to 7-1 early in the 2020 campaign.
In game one, Jared Simpson threw four innings for the Reivers, giving up one earned run while striking out seven but did not factor in the decision. Designated hitter Derek Shoen hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth to give Iowa Western a 5-2 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M’s Zachary Davis answered with a grand slam to put his team up a run but the Reivers rallied in the seventh to score three runs. Sam Riola picked up the save in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
Connor Mackay started the second game on the mound for Iowa Western, pitching six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and striking out eight to earn the win. Designated hitter Jaden Rolffs was 2-3 with a double, a homer and three RBI.
The Reivers stay on the road over the weekend as they have two double headers slated with Crowder College on Saturday and Sunday.
Iowa Western CC (7-1) 0 0 2 0 0 3 3 – 8
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (1-4) 0 0 0 0 2 4 0 – 6
2B: IWCC, Nathan Berg, Nick Juaire, Cooper Bowman; NEO A&M, Nickolas Dean.
HR: IWCC, Derek Shoen; NEO A&M, Zachary Davis.
Iowa Western CC (7-1) 1 0 1 1 0 4 0 – 7
NEO A&M (1-4) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0
2B: IWCC, Sam Riola, Jaden Rolffs.
HR: IWCC, Rolffs.
