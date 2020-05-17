The cheers were starting to fade. With history made in the form of Treynor’s first boys state basketball championship in school history, the celebration had gone on for hours following a thrilling come-from-behind win over Iowa City Regina in the Class 2-A championship on March 13, 2015.
Treynor assistant coach Thad Nelson summed up the night well as he tried to settle himself down in the middle of the night, trying to catch some sleep.
“You can’t wipe that smile off of your face for quite a while,” Nelson said. “There’s a big party in kind of the concourse of the arena. To see how excited everyone was, and after getting so close the year before. I’m sure when I finally fell asleep at about 3 in the morning, I’m sure I was still smiling in my sleep.”
That’s what comes from hard work and winning the final four games of the season by a combined 15 points.
First came the substate final victory over IKM-Manning, a team that handed Treynor two of its three losses during the season. Treynor raced to a 12-6 lead after one quarter, then hung on in posting a 51-48 triumph.
Next came quarterfinal- and semifinal-round wins over Forest City and Aplington-Parkersburg, respectively. Treynor outscored Forest City 15-5 in the second quarter after facing a two-point first-quarter deficit, then hung on for a 69-66 victory. Three days later, the Cardinals needed overtime to post a 74-70 victory over Aplington-Parkersburg. Senior Trey Robinson secured a pivotal rebound in the closing moments of the game, and Trey Castle converted a pair of free throws to help secure the four-point win.
But Treynor saved perhaps its most thrilling performance in a drama-filled postseason for last. Trailing by 11 points in the third quarter with 11:19 remaining in their season, the Cardinals clamped down on defense, allowing only five points the rest of the game in a 51-46 victory.
“We just played four amazing games in a row and were able to come out on top in all four,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said. “Looking back, you’ve got to be a little bit lucky to do that. But these kids were so tough down the stretch that there was never a time or moment where they felt out of place. We talk about toughness like a lot of programs. That team, as much as any, epitomized the toughness we wanted in all of our kids.”
The Cardinals finished their only championship season in program history with a 24-3 record.
The Cardinals made history primarily using a seven-man rotation. Seniors Robinson (6-foot-5) and Jacob Flathers (6-6) started on the post, each earning second-team all-state honors. Juniors Nolan Chapman, a third-team all-state selection, and Matt Deitchler, along with sophomore Trey Castle rounded out the starting lineup.
Senior Ben Chapin (5-10) served as the team’s sixth man, and 6-2 junior Nate Hill also came off the bench as a capable 3-point shooter.
Only Robinson (Buena Vista) and Chapman (Grand View) went on to play in college.
Rucker knew the championship was significant, but the past five years have shown him just how significant that trophy has been for Treynor’s boys basketball program.
“You don’t really know about how it’s going to change your life, and it really has,” Rucker said. “Right now, I can’t imagine the lives of all those kids without winning that championship. That’s something that never can be taken away from that team.
“For our community to finally break through, now every other team has that goal. It sets lofty expectations that probably weren’t there before, and that’s a good thing. That’s where every program strives to be.”
Since 2015, the Cardinals have three more state victories to their credit. And although they haven’t yet again claimed the top prize, the second- and fourth-place showings in 2018 and 2020, respectively shows that they understand the recipe for success in March under the bright lights of Wells Fargo Arena.
And it’s hard to believe it all started five years ago, winning a championship and showing the state that southwest Iowa can play ball.
“I don’t know if it’s the best team we’ve ever had, but it was as together a group as we have ever had,” Nelson said. “The pieces fit so well together. We had size, shooting, a point guard who was wanting to get everybody else involved, and we really defended.
“There was nothing we were really lacking. Maybe we didn’t have optimal depth, but when you get to the state tournament, you’re only playing six or seven guys anyway, and to only have that much depth was really enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.