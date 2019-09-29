SIOUX CITY — Abraham Lincoln went 6-0 at Saturday’s Sioux City East Invite to claim the tournament title.
The Class 5-A No. 8 Lynx defeated Hinton, Sheldon, Lewis Central, Sioux City North, Sioux City East and Sioux City Heelan en route to the championship.
Elaina Bohnet had a productive day for the winners, finishing with 53 kills, 47 digs and eight blocks. Sam Christiansen provided 119 assists and 47 digs.
“I’m proud of the way the girls pushed themselves today,” A.L. coach Katie Darrington said. “We are striving to get better every ball, and today we found a way to win against good competition.”
Among those opponents was Lewis Central, who went 5-1 on the day to finish in second place. The Titans lost only to A.L. while improving to 19-4 overall on the season.
“I was pleased with today,” L.C. coach Mike Bond said. “I thought we played steady volleyball. We ran most everything we wanted to in system. We got a number of points on our out-of-system play too. The tough teams, I felt when we played, there was a great aura of confidence with our team. There was never any doubt. They knew their skills would pull them through.”
Both teams return to action Tuesday. A.L. will play at Class 1-A No. 2 St. Albert while L.C. will travel to Atlantic.
Abraham Lincoln results
Abraham Lincoln 21 21
Hinton 7 11
Abraham Lincoln 28 21
Sheldon 26 18
Abraham Lincoln 21 21
Lewis Central 15 16
Abraham Lincoln 21 21
Sioux City North 11 11
Abraham Lincoln 17 21 15
Sioux City East 21 16 9
Abraham Lincoln (23-3) 21 21
Sioux City Heelan 7 16
AL stat leaders: Digs-kills-blocks: Elaina Bohnet 47-53-8, Julia Wagoner 53-19-8, Jillian Shanks 59-12-0, Sam Christiansen 47-12-3, Taylan Keefer 63-0-0, Baylie Girres 18-27-10, Kayla Schliefman 4-27-13. Assists: Christiansen 119.
Other Lewis Central results
Lewis Central 21 21
Sioux City Heelan 13 9
Lewis Central 21 21
Hinton 14 12
Lewis Central 21 18 15
Sioux City East 18 21 13
Lewis Central 21 21
Sioux City North 4 17
Lewis Central (19-4) 21 21
Sheldon 19 19
Heartland Christian 3, Whiting 0
Make that three straight wins for Heartland Christian.
The Eagles made quick work of Whiting Saturday with a sweep in front of their home crowd. Grace Heffernan and Shelana Cochran each finished with six kills on the day, and Heffernan added nine aces to lead the way.
“This new lineup we have is working well,” Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan said. “The girls are playing the roles we need them to. Grace serves really well, and when she’s serving, we have Shelana, our best hitter, in the front row. That’s a real good rotation for us.
“Again, we were down in the third game, but we were able to pull it back together and come back and win. We’re doing a really good job of just staying together and staying focused.”
Whiting 10 15 22
Heartland Christian (5-8) 25 25 25
HC stats: Kills-Aces-Digs: Grace Heffernan 6-9-1, Savannah Horan 1-6-2, Corey Butterbaugh 0-5-6, Shelana Cochran 6-3-5, Adelyn Selander 1-0-1, Bella Dingus 5-0-0, Avery Wolfe 0-0-2, Madison Wolfe 3-4-0. Assists: Dingus 19.
Swimming
L.C. 4th at WDM Valley
WEST DES MOINES — Lewis Central placed fifth at Saturday’s West Des Moines Valley Invite.
Although the Titans didn’t win any events, coach Bruch Schomburg was happy with how the day unfolded. His team swam well registered some of its best times of the season.
“We had a very good day time wise,” Schomburg said. “Score wise, you could see we weren’t up with the big dogs, but everybody swam well. Individually, we went faster than we’ve been swimming all year. I was happy with it. We had a good meet and improved times in just about every event.”
L.C.’s Aubrey Bach and Waren Graeve had the best individual results Saturday, both earning fourth-place finishes. Bach’s came in the 100 freestyle (56.72) and Graeve’s in the 50 freestyle (25.83).
Team results: 1, WDM Dowling 443; 2, Waukee 428 1/2; 3, WDM Valley 303; 4, Linn-Mar 253; 5, Lewis Central 162 1/2; 6, Atlantic 160; 7, Sioux City Metro 147; 8, Newton 133.
Top Lewis Central results
200 yard medley relay: 7, (Kylie Collins, Kylee Brown, Aubrey Bach, Waren Graeve) 1:59.50.
200 freestyle: 6, Bach 2:02.71.
200 individual medley: 10, Brown 2:26.81.
50 freestyle: 4, Graeve 25.83.
100 butterfly: 12, Elaine Morgan 1:09.71.
100 freestyle: 4, Bach 56.72.
500 freestyle: 12, Morgan 5:51.45.
200 freestyle relay: 6, (Bach, Collins, Brown, Graeve) 1:45.64.
100 backstroke: 8, Collins 1:03.18.
100 breast: 9, Brown 1:12.83.
400 freestyle relay: 7, (Hannah Steinmetz, Morgan, Isabella Milone, Collins) 4:08.04
Iowa Western
IWCC wins 2 matches at Johnson County tourney
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Iowa Western volleyball team stayed hot Saturday, sweeping two more matches at the Johnson County tournament.
Iowa Western first matched up with North Platte earned a 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 sweep
Kortlyn Henderson led the attack for the Reivers against North Platte, notching 15 kills. Réka Kotomán finished with 40 assists and Bryn Stansberry added 14 digs.
The Reivers then faced Johnson County and swept 25-22, 25-18, 25-14.
After a strong week, Iowa Western moves to 13-5 on the season and has won six straight matches, all on the road.
IWCC (13-5) 25 25 25
North Platte 18 17 20
IWCC stat leaders vs. North Platte (kills-aces-blocks): Bryn Stansberry (0-1-0), Leah Palensky (0-1-0), Lauren Walenz (1-0-0), Kelsey Havel (5-3-2), Genesis Sheridan (9-0-2), Réka Kotomán (0-1-0), Kortlyn Henderson (15-0-0), Isabela Silva-Sarti (7-0-2), Gracie Teeter (7-0-3).
IWCC (13-5) 25 25 25
Johnson County 22 18 14
Soccer
Reiver women 4, Scott 0
BETTENDORF — The Iowa Western women’s soccer team shut out Scott 4-0 Saturday afternoon.
The Reivers were on the attack most of the afternoon, and coach Adam Sanchez liked the teamwork his squad displayed.
“Our keeper didn’t have too much that she needed to do,” he said. “We worked the ball around and got everyone involved.”
Abraham Lincoln alum Hope Riche scored the first two goals of the contest to pace the Reivers.
Iowa Western will take a six-game wining streak into Wednesday’s home matchup with Iowa Lakes.
Iowa Western CC (7-3) 4
Scott CC (1-9) 0
IWCC goals: Hope Richie, 2; Lina Jamie; Laura Linares.
Reiver men 14, Scott 0
BETTENDORF – Saturday was another dominant performance from the Iowa Western men’s soccer team, blanking Scott 14-0.
“I’m fortunate that I have a very sophomore-laden group,” IWCC coach Mike Brown said. “I have a group of about five guys that have been with me that lost in a national championship game. And then I have sophomores who were part of one of the worst years in program history last year, so they’re hungry. I’m lucky,” Brown said.
The Reivers will host Iowa Lakes this Wednesday.
Iowa Western (10-0) 14
Scott CC (4-6) 0
IWCC goals: Sohya Yamamoto; Damia Viader, 3; Samuel Villalta; Mario Magana; Eduardo Barros; Nicholas Torres; Jordan Montoya; Quinton Kipara; Diego Ribeiro, 2; Fernando Zaragoza, 2.
