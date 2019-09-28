WINTERSET — Glenwood scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to come from behind and beat district foe Winterset 35-28 Friday night.
Winterset started fast, putting up the first three scores of the game and taking a 16-7 lead into halftime. But the Rams never quit, and despite some costly turnovers in the game, and some big scoring plays from Winterset, Glenwood stuck to the game plan, rushing 66 times for 236 yards and scoring the last four touchdowns of the game.
A Zach Carr rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter cut the Rams’ deficit to seven points. Glenwood was then able to recover an onside kick and score again quickly to tie the game. Winterset then chose to go for it on fourth down on its own 29 yard line and was stuffed by the Rams defense. Cole Mayberry of Glenwood then scored on a four yard run for the win.
Carr carried the ball 25 times for 134 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Glenwood’s defense also came up big in the win, allowing only 41 yards on 22 carries.
The Rams will take on Harlan at home next Friday night.
Glenwood (4-1, 1-0) 0 7 7 21 – 35
Winterset (3-2, 0-1) 9 7 12 0 – 28
W: Brock Johnson 12 pass from Jaeden Sweeney (kick blocked)
W: Justin Good 26 field goal
W: Johnson 31 pass from Sweeney (Good kick)
G: Zach Carr 9 run (Brock Sell kick)
W: Johnson 53 pass from Sweeney (2-pt. conversion fail)
W: Easton Darling 55 pass from Sweeney (kick fail)
G: Carr 10 run (Sell kick)
G: Carr 4 run (Sell kick)
G: Carr 7 run (Sell kick)
G: Cole Mayberry 4 run (Sell kick)
WDM Valley 73, Thomas Jefferson 0
WEST DES MOINES — Thomas Jefferson traveled to West Des Moines Valley Friday night to take on the Class 4-A No. 1 Tigers.
West Des Moines Valley showed why its at the top of the polls, shutting out Thomas Jefferson 73-0.
The Yellow Jackets will hope to right the ship next Friday night at home in another district matchup against Des Moines North.
Thomas Jefferson (2-3, 0-1) 0 0 0 0 – 0
WDM Valley (5-0, 1-0) 28 24 14 7 – 73
V: Creighton Mitchell 23 run (Aiden Feldman kick)
V: Jack Johnson 39 pass from Braeden Katcher (Feldman kick)
V: Jayden Williams 70 run (Feldman kick)
V: Williams 5 run (Feldman kick)
V: Mitchell 88 run (Lennox Krell kick)
V: Jalen Crowell 5 run (Adrik Feitelson kick)
V: Nate Wilcockson 9 run (Will Fisher kick)
V: Krell 29 field goal
V: Quinn Emmnison-Clair 45 pass from Drew Petersen (Feitelson kick)
V: Crowell 24 run (Fisher kick)
V: Jaeden Thomas 2 run (Feitselson kick)
Underwood 62, MVAOCOU 8
UNDERWOOD -- Underwood took out MVAOCOU 62-8 Friday night in Class 1-A football.
Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen was pleased with what he saw from his team in the win.
“I was really happy how we came out and handled business early and I got to play a lot of guys. It was a good night for us,” Mechaelsen said. “Proud of our effort through five weeks.”
The Underwood defense came up big with three interceptions returned for touchdowns in the game, two by Brayden Wollan and the other by Blake Van Tilburg.
Underwood will play at Treynor in a tough district match up next Friday night.
MVAOCOU (1-4, 0-1) 0 0 8 0 — 8
Underwood (5-0, 1-0) 41 21 0 0 — 62
U: Quinn Kuck 23 pass from Nick Ravlin (Collin Brandt kick)
U: John Casson 3 run (Brandt kick)
U: Hayden Goehring 3 run (Brandt)
U: Brayden Wollan interception return (Brandt kick)
U: Goehring 11 run (Brandt kick)
U: Joey Anderson (kick failed)
U: Scott Pearson 50 run (Brandt kick)
U: Blake Van Tilburg interception return (Brandt kick)
U: Wollan 102 interception return (Brandt kick)
Treynor 35, East Sac County 14
LAKE VIEW — Class 1-A No. 7 Treynor used a 21-point fourth quarter Friday to break a tie and earn its first district win.
Treynor scored all five touchdowns on the ground. Chase Reber finished with 119 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Jake Fisher added 75 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
The Cardinals were finally able to get the offense going in the fourth after East Sac County had drained clock and extended possessions to control the game through the first three quarters.
“East Sac did a nice job of keeping our offense off the field and controlling the clock,” Treynor coach Jeff Casey said. “They were really bleeding the clock down when they had the ball. Once we settled down defensively and got some things straightened out, we were able to move the ball offensively better.”
Treynor will play host to 1-A No. 9 Underwood next Friday.
Treynor (5-0, 1-0) 7 7 0 21 — 35
East Sac County (1-4, 0-1) 0 7 7 0 — 14
T: Jack Tiarks 14 run (Luke Mieska kick)
ESC: Scmitt 10 run (Tyler Schmitt kick)
T: Will Halverson 10 run (Mieska kick)
ESC: Dawson Mack interception return (Schmitt kick)
T: Chase Reber 81 run (Mieska kick)
T: Jake Fisher 2 run (Mieska kick)
T: Fisher 1 run (Mieska kick)
Volleyball
Reivers make it 4 straight road wins
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Maybe hitting the road was just what Iowa Western needed to get its season clicking.
The 14th-ranked Reivers won their fourth straight match — all of which have come on the road — after sweeping Fort Scott and taking down Coffeyville 14-25, 25-23, 28-26, 20-25, 15-13 at the Johnson County tournament.
IWCC coach Alicia Williams commended the play of Kortlyn Henderson, who routinely came up with timely kills against Coffeyville when her team needed it most Friday.
Williams was also happy with how her squad was able to adjust in the middle of the match.
“I feel like things are clicking,” Williams said. “What really excited me about tonight was that we talked in timeout about some things that they were doing that we needed to make adjustments on, and we made those adjustments. We haven’t been seeing that throughout the season so far. It made me really happy that that was clicking with us. We were recognizing where we needed to be and what they were running. They were a good team, so for us to do that, it was kind of a kickstart into having a little more belief and faith. Hopefully, that will string together a few more nice wins.”
The Reivers will play two more matches today against North Platte at 11 a.m. and host Johnson County at 1 p.m.
Iowa Western 25 25 25,
Fort Scott 21 15 19
Iowa Western (11-5) 14 25 28 20 15
Coffeyville 25 23 26 25 13
