Lewis Central swept Clarinda Thursday in its first home match of the season, prevailing 25-19, 25-18, 25-17.
Megan Witte led the Titans with 15 kills, and Delaney Esterling added 11 for the winners.
“I think playing in front of our home crowd is always an advantage for us,” L.C. coach Mike Bond said. “Our student body gave us a good following, and to me, it’s a nice, loud environment.
“We started off a little shaky, but once we settled into the match, I thought that’s how they ended up controlling it at the end of the first set.”
Bond was impressed with L.C.’s execution of the game plan and defensive play Thursday.
“I thought we played really good defense,” he said. “We served them out of system and took away their cross court hits. That was really our game plan. For our team to execute that, I was really pleased with it.
“You can’t do it as an individual. We just had a great team effort again.”
Clarinda (4-6, 2-4) 19 18 17
Lewis Central (8-3, 2-1) 25 25 25
LC stat leaders: Kills: Megan Witte 15, Delaney Esterling 11, Maddie Havermann. Aces: Witte 1, Esterling 2, Rachel Cushing 2, Havermann 3, Presley Rodenburg 1. Blocks: Havermann 3, Lauren Payne 1, Rodenburg 1, Esterling 1, Witte 1. Assists: Natalie Driver 21. Karly Brown 5.
Carroll Kuemper 3,
St. Albert 1
CARROLL — Class 1-A No. 5 St. Albert dropped a Hawkeye Ten Conference match Thursday against Class 3-A No. 9 Carroll Kuemper, falling 25-20, 20-25, 17-25, 20-25.
Allie Petry had 17 kills and five blocks for the Saintes, and Olivia Barnes added 26 set assists and four blocks.
The Saintes played well for the most part, but a few ill-timed miscues swayed the momentum.
“I feel like we played well; we stepped up and played right with them most of the night,” St. Albert coach Angie Lantz said. “We just made a few too many errors at times, and with everybody, that’ll pull some momentum away from you.
“Overall, I was pretty happy with how we stepped up, and the level of play we played at. Now, we’ve just got to get back to work in practice and work on some of those things that didn’t go so well for us.”
St. Albert will resume play Thursday when it plays host to Atlantic.
“We know after this short break as far as playing matches that it’s constant until postseason,” Lantz said. “It’s time to work on some skills, and we’ll be ready to hit the grind again next Thursday
St. Albert (12-6, 1-2) 25 20 17 20
Carroll Kuemper (15-2, 5-0) 19 25 25 25
SA stat leaders: Kills: Olivia Barnes 2, Allie Petry 17, Jordyn Blaha 7, Isabel Pershing 4, Veronica Svajgl 2, Shelby Hatcher 1, Lauren Williams 4. Aces: Barnes 2, Blaha 1, Svajgl 2, Petry 1, Maddie Estell 1. Blocks: Barnes 4, Blaha 2, Svajgl 2, Petry 5, Pershing 4, Williams 4. Assists: Barnes 26, Petry 4, Svajgl 2, Hatcher 2.
Riverside 3,
AHSTW 2
Riverside defeated AHSTW in five sets Thursday night in Class 1-A volleyball.
The 14th-ranked Bulldogs took the first two sets, but AHSTW bounced back and was able to push it to five.
Riverside coach Michaela Schwartzkopf was pleased with how her team handled the momentum shift.
“The girls proved that they are mentally tough enough to shake a couple of bad sets and still come back strong to win,” coach Schwartzkopf said. “This mentality is going to help us achieve our goals and have a great rest of our season.”
Riverside was led by Jadyn Achenbach’s 13 Kills. Izzy Bluml added 10 more kills and 2 aces. Kenna Ford finished with 29 assists and Gracie Bluml led the team in digs with 24.
AHSTW (6-7) 19 15 25 25 9
Riverside (16-4) 25 25 20 10 15
Cross Country
A.L. boys, girls finish sixth at Blair
BLAIR, Neb — The Abraham Lincoln girls and boys cross country teams ran in the Blair Invite Thursday afternoon. Each team finished sixth.
Boys coach Scott Milner felt the teams were a little more prepared coming into the race than the results would show.
“I thought we came in ready to run,” he said. “All of our meets so far have been in the morning, so I don’t know if we weren’t used to this being an afternoon race or what, but we ran with heavy legs. It was good to run against some different competition though.”
A.L.’s top girls finisher was Moriah Heilesen, who was 18th with a time of 23:24.
The boys were led by eighth-place finisher Steven Hornberg with a time of 18:18. Caden Tellander wasn’t far behind with a time of 18:44.
Girls team results: 1, Duchesne Academy 20; 2, Skutt Catholic 29; 3, Blair 63; 4, Platteview 87; 5, Fort Calhoun 95; 6, Abraham Lincoln 102; 7, Mercy 109; 8, Gretna 126; 9, South Sioux City 141; 10, Arlington 166.
A.L. finishers: 18, Moriah Heilesen, 23:24; 23, Jazmin Martinez, 24:13; 25, Hayleigh Vandervelde, 24:35; 37, Nora Preston, 25:46; 44, Jacyie Hasbrouck, 26:56.
Boys team results: 1, Skutt Catholic 15; 2, South Sioux City 37; 3, Blair 66; 4, Gretna 80; 5, Arlington 94; 6, Abraham Lincoln 101; 7, Platteview 112; 8, Fort Calhoun 121; 9, Roncalli/Brownell 153; 10, Missouri Valley 181.
A.L. finishers: 8, Steven Hornberg, 18:18; 14, Caden Tellander, 18:44; 34, Lucas Fitch, 20:17; 45, Aiden Kellar, 21:38; 49, Jude Ryan, 22:06; 52, Ethan Leinen, 22:21.
Late Wednesday
Iowa Western 3, Marshalltown 0
MARSHALLTOWN — Iowa Western earned its first Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win of the year Wednesday with a sweep of Marshalltown.
Kelsey Havel had 12 kills, Gracie Teeter had a pair of blocks and Reka Kotormon led the Reivers with 32 assists.
IWCC will be back in action Wednesday when it plays at Missouri State West Plains. The match is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.
Iowa Western (8-5, 1-0) 25 25 25
Marshalltown 15 21 6
Iowa Western stat leaders: Kills: Kelsey Havel 12, Kortlyn Henderson 8, Kennedy Drewis, Genesis Sheridan 6. Aces: Havel, Sheridan 2. Blocks: Gracie Teeter 2, 3 with 1. Assists: Reka Kotormon 32.
