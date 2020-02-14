Bel Pershing set two school records in St. Albert’s 92-27 win over Essex in the opening round of the Class 1-A Region 7 tournament Thursday night.
Pershing had recently tied the school record for most 3-pointers made in a game with six but passed that mark Thursday with eight in the game. She also set the single-season mark of made 3-pointers with 54, breaking Justine “Juice” Olsen’s mark of 52 set in 2005.
On top of Pershing’s 32, 11 others players found the scoring column on the night including Allie Petry’s 22 points.
“Tonight, I just told them we want to be aggressive and get into a nice offensive rhythm, and we really did a great job of that,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “We played all 14 girls and 12 of the 14 scored so it was a great team effort tonight.”
Next up for the Saintes is a second round home match up with East Mills Tuesday night.
Essex (2-15) 5 12 4 6 — 27
St. Albert (10-11) 26 22 24 20 — 92
E: Brianne Johnson 4, Desi Glasgo 6, Riley Jensen 5, Olivia Baker 1, Elise Daily 7, Sami York 4.
SA: Bel Pershing 32, Allie Petry 22, Makenna Shepard 6, Brenna Smith 2, Lauren Williams 7, Keely Socha 2, Jordyn Blaha 5, Ava Hughes 3, Veronica Svajgl 4, Carly McKeever 3, Landry Miller 2, Lena Rosloniec.
(0) comments
