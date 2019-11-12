that you’re playing your best ball at the end of the year.
“We are definitely not looking at it just being happy to be at state. We want to stay up there. We want to put ourselves in a great position, God willing, play three days of volleyball up there.”
St. Albert punched its ticket for the seventh time in nine years with a sweep over Riverside in the regional final. Holy Trinity has also been in the state tournament on a pretty regular basis.
“They look to be a pretty well-rounded team,” Lantz said. “Good servers, good passers. Very close at times to how we play. On film, it looks like they have a good group of players that play really well together, and back each other up.”
After graduating a very talented senior class, Lantz, in her 16th year of leading St. Albert, said this season was about figuring out how they were going to look, and who was going to play where.
“I knew that at the beginning of the season, it was going to be us trying to find our own identity, and us trying to figure out what was going to work best,” Lantz said. “Through the course of the season, I’ve probably made more changes in the lineup, and the rotation, that I’ve made in a lot of years.
“Just trying to figure out what our best fit was going to be with the kids that we have. Trying to put them in the roles that were going to benefit the team the most, and get us success.”
St. Albert has high hopes for this state tournament. Lantz said she wants her team to play within themselves and focus on what they do on their side of the net.
“Focusing on serving, and serving aggressively,” Lantz said. “Controlling the tempo of the ball and the pace of the game. Not trying to play down, or mirror image what we see across the net. Making sure we’re taking care of the ball when it’s on our side of the net, and playing the game our way.”
St. Albert has a well-rounded offense, and will count on several players to get kills throughout a match. Junior Allie Petry leads the way for St. Albert offensively. Petry is third in Class 1-A with 424 kills this season.
On the outside, St. Albert will get contributions from senior Jordyn Blaha, and sophomore Lauren Williams. Senior Bel Pershing roams the middle, while Veronica Svajgl dives all over the back row on defense.
Senior Olivia Barnes is eighth in Class 1-A with 780 set assists. Blaha leads the team in aces with 41, while Shelby Hatcher has 38.
The winner of St. Albert and Holy Trinity Catholic will play the winner of Janesville (33-11) and Wapsie Valley (23-15). The Class 1-A semis will take place Thursday at 6:00 p.m. In the other half of the bracket is No. 1 seed Sidney (35-8) who plays Springville (20-16). No. 4 Gehlen Catholic (25-7) will play No. 5 North Tama (26-6).
