CRESTON — Jordyn Blaha tallied 24 points and Allie Petry added 11 to lead St. Albert to a 60-55 victory over Central Decatur in the Class 1-A Region 7 semifinals.
The Saintes will play Exira-EHK on Wednesday in the regional finals for a trip to the 1-A state tournament.
“We hit some timely shots in that fourth quarter,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “Jordyn Blaha hit a big 3, and Keely Socha followed that up with another 3. That put us up five.
“Then we came down and played good defense to hold them to not score. With under three minutes left, we kind of milked it and went into our spread set. They had to foul us, and Jordyn Blaha finished the game with six straight free throws.”
St. Albert (12-11) 18 10 14 18 — 60
Central Decatur (19-4) 14 9 16 16 — 55
SA: Allie Petry 15, Makenna Shepard 7, Lauren Williams 4, Keely Socha 8, Jordyn Blaha 24, Veronica Svajgl 2.
CD: Hallee Hamilton 10, Lyndsey Dale 6, Layni Masters 9, Riley Bell 11, Alaina Applegate 7, Maizee Lindsey 12.
