SHENANDOAH --St. Albert snapped a five-game skid with a 9-5 road win over Shenandoah on Friday.
Shelby Hatcher led the Saintes offense, going 3-for-3 and Alexis Narmi earned the victory in the circle.
“We were very aggressive on the bases and that paid off for us,” St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said.
St. Albert hosts Kuemper Catholic on Monday at 7 p.m.
St. Albert (3-7) 001 404 0—9 9 2
Shenandoah (5-2) 001 103 0—5 8 2
W: Alexis Narmi L: Delanie Voshell
2B: SA, Allie Petry. SHEN., Courtnee Griffin, Voshell. HR: SHEN., Griffin.
