Team Results
Class 1-A
1, Don Bosco 170; 2, Lisbon 144.5; 3, Underwood 106; 4, West Sioux 87; 5, West Hancock 75.0; 6, Logan-Magnolia 63; 7, New London 50; 8, Hudson 49; 9, Wilton 35.5; 10, Western Christian 34.
Class 2-A
1, Osage 85; 2, Union 78; 3, Centerville 66; 4, Solon 63; 5, West Delaware 62; 6, Bondurant-Farrar 61.5; 7, West Liberty 52; 8, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51; 9, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 48.5; 9, Winterset 48.5.
Class 3-A
1, Waverly-Shell Rock 181; 2, Southeast Polk 141; 3, Fort Dodge 122.5; 4, IC West 99.5; 5, Linn-Mar 92; 6, Bettendorf 81.0; 7, Ankeny 78; 8, Johnston 66.5; 9, Waukee 57.5; 10, WDM Valley 55.
Local Individual results
Class 3-A
Lewis Central
145
7th Place Match — Logan Adamson (Bettendorf) 26-6 won by decision over Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central) 43-9 (Dec 9-3).
Class 1-A
AHSTW
195
7th Place Match — Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW — Avoca) 48-7 won by decision over Eli Van Ginkel (Western Christian — Hull) 35-13 (Dec 8-6)
Riverside
113
Cons. Semi — Jace Rose (Riverside) won by decision over Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match — Braden Graff (West Sioux) 46-1 won by decision over Rose (Riverside) 41-4 (Dec 2-1)
Tri-Center
170
Cons. Semi — Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox) 35-2 won in sudden victory — 1 over Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match — Freeberg (Tri-Center) 38-4 won by decision over Connor Fehr (West Bend) 33-12 (Dec 5-2)
Underwood
106
1st Place Match — Gable Porter (Underwood) 35-0 won by decision over Jaiden Moore (Don Bosco — Gilbertville) 40-5 (Dec 7-0)
120
Cons. Semi — Stevie Barnes (Underwood) won by decision over Garrett Funk (Don Bosco — Gilbertville) 43-4 (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match — Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) 39-2 won by decision over Barnes (Underwood) 57-3 (Dec 3-1)
132
Cons. Semi — Easton Larson (Don Bosco) 43-5 won by major decision over Zane Ziegler (Underwood) (MD 10-2)
5th Place Match — Cullen Koedam (West Sioux) 46-7 won by decision over Ziegler (Underwood) 36-20 (Dec 5-0)
138
1st Place Match — Cael Happel (Lisbon) 50-0 won by fall over Logan James (Underwood) 28-3 (Fall 3:29)
145
1st Place Match — Nick Hamilton (Underwood) 55-0 won by decision over Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco — Gilbertville) 42-5 (Dec 7-5)
152
Cons. Semi — Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 47-8 won by decision over Blake Thomsen (Underwood) (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match — Tate Entriken (Hudson) 25-4 won in SV-1 by fall over Thomsen (Underwood) 20-5 (SV-1 (Fall) 6:48)
