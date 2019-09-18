Iowa Western
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Women’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Iowa Central, 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Iowa Central, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Iowa Western at Marshalltown, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
Cross Country
Iowa Western at Woody Greeno Invite, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Football
Garden City at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
North Iowa Area at Iowa Western, 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
North Iowa Area at Iowa Western
NJCAA Football Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Hutchinson (10) 4-0 314 1
2 Butler (6) 4-0 310 2
3 NW Miss. 3-0 285 4
4 Miss. Gulf Coast 3-0 270 5
5 East Miss. 2-1 243 6
6 Lackawanna 2-0 223 9
7 Iowa Central 3-1 208 10
8 Copiah-Lincoln 3-0 204 11
9 Trinity Valley 3-0 198 13
10 Kilgore 3-1 189 2
11 Monroe 2-0 131 14
12 Blinn 3-1 116 16
13 Jones 2-1 107 18
14 Georgia Military 3-1 97 19
15 Iowa Western 1-2 86 15
16 Snow 2-2 83 7
17 Cisco 3-0 81 RV
18 Garden City 2-2 67 8
19 Hinds 2-1 51 12
20 Independence 2-1 46 NR
NJCAA Volleyball Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Polk State (7) 13-0 140 2
2 Navarro 10-0 128 3
3 Miami Dade 10-2 120 4
4 Seward County 9-2 119 1
5 New Mex. Military 12-0 116 5
6 Snow 16-2 112 6
7 Tyler 5-1 90 10
8 Trinity Valley 11-2 84 9
9 Central Florida 12-2 81 13
10 Indian Hills 13-0 80 12
11 Hillsborough 12-1 67 7
12 Utah State East. 17-3 61 20
13 Salt Lake 13-4 59 8
14 Mineral Area 11-0 49 13
15 Blinn 18-1 31 17
16 Wallace State 16-0 29 14
17 Iowa Western 7-5 26 11
18 Odessa 14-0 23 18
19 Northeastern 9-4 20 16
20 Yavapai 9-2 19 19
NJCAA Men’s Soccer Rankings
Rank Record Points Prev
1 Monroe 5-0-0 200 1
2 Tyler 6-0-0 190 2
3 East. Florida St. 4-1-0 180 4
4 Salt Lake 4-0-1 170 5
5 Mercer County 8-0-0 160 7
6 Iowa Western 6-0-0 150 8
7 Pima 4-1-1 140 2
8 Yavapai 7-1-0 130 6
9 Daytona State 5-0-0 120 11
10 Crowder 7-1-0 110 9
11 Iowa Lakes 6-1-0 100 14
12 Phoenix 5-1-0 90 RV
13 Marshalltown 5-1-0 80 12
14 Barton 6-0-1 70 15
15 Cowley 5-0-1 60 13
16 Neosho County 7-1-0 50 17
17 Louisburg 4-0-0 40 19
18 Snow 5-1-0 30 NR
19 Morton 6-2-0 20 NR
20 Blinn 5-2-0 10 NR
NJCAA Women’s Soccer Rankings
Rank Record Points Prev
1 Monroe (7) 5-0-0 140 1
2 Tyler 4-0-0 133 2
3 Eastern Florida St. 2-0-0 126 3
4 Laramie County 5-0-1 119 4
5 Salt Lake 4-0-0 112 5
6 Butler 7-2-0 104 6
7 Snow 4-0-1 98 7
8 Daytona State 0-0-0 90 8
9 Navarro 4-2-0 83 9
10 Rose State 4-1-1 75 10
11 Lewis & Clark 5-2-0 70 11
12 Seminole St.(OK) 4-0-2 62 12
13 Iowa Western 3-3-0 53 13
14 Monroe CC 5-2-1 46 15
15 LSU Eunice 5-0-1 41 NR
16 Indian Hills 8-0-0 35 RV
17 Hill 4-2-0 26 17
18 Holmes 7-1-0 19 14
19 Kansas City Kan. 5-1-0 9 NR
20 Chandler-Gilbert 5-1-0 7 NR
Prep Football
Friday, Sept. 20
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Underwood at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Red Oak, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Martensdale-St. Marys at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at AC/GC, 7 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
AP Iowa Prep Football Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. WDM Valley (6) 3-0 86 1
2. Ankeny Centennial (2) 3-0 77 2
3. Cedar Falls (1) 3-0 76 3
4. WDM Dowling 2-1 63 4
5. Bettendorf 3-0 58 5
6. Fort Dodge 3-0 44 7
7. Southeast Polk 2-1 30 9
8. CR Kennedy 2-1 24 6
9. DM Roosevelt 3-0 15 NR
10. Ankeny 1-2 9 8
Others receiving votes: Marshalltown 6. Waukee 5. Waterloo West 1. Davenport North 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Dubuque (6) 3-0 87 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 3-0 80 2
3. North Scott 3-0 68 3
4. Solon 3-0 66 4
5. Lewis Central 3-0 57 5
6. Washington 3-0 33 T7
7. Glenwood 3-0 30 9
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 25 T7
9. Independence 3-0 16 NR
10. Norwalk 2-1 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes 5. Harlan 4. Carlisle 4. Webster City 4. Pella 3. Storm Lake 3. Davenport Assumption 2. Mount Pleasant 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (8) 3-0 88 1
2. Clear Lake (1) 3-0 80 2
3. Algona 3-0 70 3
4. Spirit Lake 3-0 56 4
5. Greene County 3-0 54 5
6. Waterloo Columbus 3-0 41 6
7. DM Christian 3-0 36 7
8. Van Horne Benton 3-0 21 8
9. Crestwood 2-1 14 9
(tie) O-A BCIG 3-0 14 T10
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8. Monticello 6. State Center West Marshall 4. Monroe PCM 3.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux (8) 3-0 89 1
2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 3-0 80 2
3. Van Meter 3-0 67 3
4. West Branch 3-0 55 4
5. West Lyon 3-0 52 5
6. South Central Calhoun 3-0 41 6
7. Treynor 3-0 40 7
8. Mediapolis 3-0 25 8
9. Hull Western Christian 3-0 19 9
10. Underwood 3-0 15 10
Others receiving votes: Troy Mills North Linn 3. Sigourney-Keota 2. AC/GC 2. Mount Ayr 2. Iowa City Regina 2. Clarinda 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Hancock (9) 3-0 90 1
2. Edgewood-Colesburg 3-0 76 2
3. St. Ansgar 3-0 72 3
4. North Tama 3-0 58 6
5. Westwood 3-0 53 5
6. Grundy Center 3-0 41 7
7. BGM 3-0 29 8
8. Wapsie Valley 2-1 24 4
9. MFL-Mar-Mac 3-0 22 9
10. South O’Brien 3-0 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Tri-Center 5. Martensdale-St. Marys 4. Eldon Cardinal 4. Algona Garrigan 3. Riverside Highland 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Don Bosco (7) 3-0 80 T1
2. Remsen Saint Mary’s 3-0 74 3
3. Turkey Valley 3-0 68 4
4. New London (2) 3-0 65 T1
5. Montezuma 3-0 38 7
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-0 35 8
7. Lenox 4-0 33 10
8. Audubon 3-1 30 6
9. Springville 4-0 18 NR
10. Anita CAM 3-0 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Janesville 11. Harris-Lake Park 8. Easton Valley 6. Fremont Mills 5. North English English Valleys 4. Marengo Iowa Valley 3. Woodbine 1.
Prep Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Abraham LIncoln 25-25-25, Sioux City East 18-15-16
Thomas Jefferson 25-26-25-20-15, Sioux City Heelan 22-28-23-25-8
Red Oak 25-17-25-19-15, Lewis Central 21-25-23-25-9
St. Albert 25-25-26, Creston 22-20-24
Omaha Christian 25-20-25-25, Heartland Christian 16-25-23-21
Underwood 23-23-25-25-15, Treynor 25-25-19-18-9, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center 25-25-25, IKM-Manning 20-17-22
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25, AHSTW 22-23-19
Glenwood 25-25, Atlantic 17-14
Glenwood 25-25-25, Clarinda 22-9-14
Thursday, Sept. 19
Clarinda at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.
St. Albert at Carroll Kuemper, 7:15 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Glenwood, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Abraham Lincoln, Atlantic, Clarinda, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Treynor, Tri-Center at Red Oak Invitational, 9 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Harrison tournament, TBD
Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tournament, 9 a.m.
Underwood at AC/GC tournament, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Thursday, Sept. 19
Abraham Lincoln at Blair Invite, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Southwest Valley, 5 p.m.
Tri-Center at Panorama, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, Underwood, Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan at Carroll Kuemper, 9 a.m.
Iowa Association of Track Coaches
Team Rankings
Boys
Class 4-A
1, WDM Dowling; 2, Dubuque Hempstead; 3, Cedar Falls; 4, Johnston; 5, Sioux City North; 6, Iowa City West; 7, Pleasant Valley; 8, Urbandale; 9, CR Kennedy; 10, Iowa City High; 11, Ames; 12, Waukee; 13, Linn-Mar; 14, Southeast Polk; 15, Ankeny Centennial.
Class 3-A
1, Carlisle; 2, Clear Creek Amana; 3, Dallas Center-Grimes; 4, Gilbert; 5, Norwalk; 6, Decorah; 7, Marion; 8, Pella; 9, North Polk; 10, Dubuque Wahlert; 11, Humboldt; 12, Atlantic; 13, Center Point-Urbana; 14, Waverly-Shell Rock; 15, Mount Vernon.
Teams to watch: Glenwood
Class 2-A
1, Tipton; 2, South Hardin; 3, Albia; 4, Des Moines Christian; 5, Monticello; 6, Williamsburg; 7, GC/GR; 8, Mid-Prairie; 9, Western Christian; 10, Davis County; 11, Danville-New London; 12, Camanche; 13, Okoboji; 14, Unity Christian; 15, Central Decatur.
Class 1-A
1, Earlham; 2, Nodaway Valley; 3, Madrid; 4, Maquoketa Valley; 5, West Fork; 6, South Winneshiek; 7, Denver; 8, Pekin; 9, Tri Center; 10, Ogden; 11, St. Albert; 12, IKM-Manning; 13, Saint Ansgar; 14, St. Edmond; 15, Calamus Wheatland.
Girls
Class 4-A
1, Johnston; 2, Southeast Polk; 3, Dubuque Senior; 4, Waukee; 5, Dubuque Hempstead; 6, CR Prairie; 7, Linn-Mar; 8, Ankeny Centennial; 9, WDM Dowling; 10, DM Roosevelt; 11, Ottumwa; 12, Iowa City High; 13, Bettendorf; 14, Iowa City Liberty; 15, Iowa City West.
Class 3-A
1, Ballard; 2, Dubuque Wahlert; 3, Dallas Center-Grimes; 4, Harlan; 5, Spencer; 6, Norwalk; 7, Grinnell; 8, North Polk; 9, Atlantic; 10, Sioux City Heelan; 11, Solon; 12, Decorah; 13, Mt Pleasant; 14, CPU; 15, Glenwood.
Class 2-A
1, Mid-Prairie Wellman; 2, Williamsburg; 3, WC-KP; 4, Monticello; 5, Panorama; 6, Jesup; 7, Starmont; 8, Emmetsburg; 9, Unity Christian; 10, ACGC; 11, Crestwood; 12, Waukon; 13, Davis County; 14, Cherokee; 15, Western Christian.
Class 1-A
1, Logan Magnolia; 2, Denver; 3, Aplington Parkersberg; 4, Iowa City Regina; 5, Kee High; 6, Hudson; 7, Pekin; 8, Central Elkader; 9, Newman; 10, AHSTW; 11, Tri-Center; 12, St. Edmond; 13, Nashua Plainfield; 14, South Winneshiek; 15, North Linn.
Individual Rankings
Top five, plus area runners in the top 30
Class 4-A
Boys
1, Jacob Green, CR Kennedy; 2, Jack Pendergast, CR Prairie; 3, Max Murphy, Pleasant Valley; 4, Ryan Winger, Dubuque Hempstead; 5, Dylan Dolezal, Linn-Mar.
Others: 28, Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson.
Girls
1, Micah Pollett, Linn-Mar; 2, Mattison Plummer, Southeast Polk; 3, Brooke Mckee, Johnston; 4, Ashlynn Keeney, Liberty High; 5, Clare Edmonson, Dubuque Senior.
Class 3-A
Boys
1, Quinton Orr, Humboldt; 2, Nate Mueller, ADM; 3, Brady Hogan, Decorah; 4, Aidan Ramsey, DC-Grimes; 5, Griffin Ruba, Gilbert.
Girls
1, Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle; 2, Gabby Moran, Dubuque Wahlert; 3, Emma Hoins, Waverly Shell Rock; 4, Adrianna Katcher, Center Point Urbana; 5, Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic.
Class 2-A
Boys
1, Dylan Darsidan, Camanche; 2, Brady Griebel, Bellevue; 3, Caleb Shumacher, Tipton; 4, Louden Foster, West Central Valley; 5, Lake LeBahn, Union.
Girls
1, Marie Hostetler, Mid-Prairie; 2, Emily Staal, Central City; 3, Tori Castle, Treynor; 4, Kate Crawford, ACGC; 5, Abby Christians, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Class 1-A
Boys
1, Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 2, Will Roder, Le Mars Gehlen; 3, Jason Renze, Madrid; 4, Carson Rygh, Lake Mills; 5, Noah Jorgenson, Sidney.
Others: 6, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert.
Girls
1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 3, Sophia Jungling, Aplington Parkersburg; 4, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 5, Haley Meyer, Kee.
Other: 16, Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Sept. 21
Lewis Central at Fort Dodge, 9 a.m.
Prep Golf
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln at Dodge Riverside, 10 a.m.
