Halfway through the second quarter Monday, Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson found themselves in quite the battle during the opening round of Class 4-A substate 8 play at L.C.
With roughly three minutes to go before the half, T.J.’s Q Owens broke free for a basket to bring the Yellow Jackets within two points.
From there, however, the momentum took a big turn in the host’s favor. L.C.’s Easton Dermody scored eight straight points as part of a 14-4 Titan run to close the half. Then the Titans opened the third quarter with a 16-0 run to break the game open on their way to a 64-50 victory.
The win advances Lewis Central (14-8) to Friday’s substate semifinal round at West Des Moines Dowling (14-7). T.J.’s season ends at 5-17.
The second half Monday illustrated how well the Titans can play when they’re firing on all cylinders. They hit their first five field goals of the third quarter, and that momentum carried them into the fourth. At one point in the final frame, the Titans’ lead grew to 30.
It was all kickstarted by their offensive run at the end of the first half.
“The longer the game stretches on, the tighter things can get,” Lewis Central coach Dan Miller said. “To create some separation there was huge at the end of that second quarter. Then in the first three minutes of the third quarter or so, we always talk about if we’re in a position up double digits where you can kind of put the game out of reach, there’s been times this year where we haven’t done that and we’ve let some people back in the game. I just thought we really got our hands on the ball a little more.”
Noah Rigatuso led the Titans with 20 points, and Dermody and Cole Drummond added 13 each for L.C.
A similar effort will be needed later this week when L.C. hits the road for Dowling.
“They’re good all the way around,” Miller said. “But we’re in the game. You can’t win it if you’re not in it. We’ll need to clean some things up and prepare for things. Baskets will come a little tougher on Friday, so we’ll need to clean some things up. I know our kids will compete.”
L.C.’s momentum swing at the end of the first half was unique in that it came with much of its size off the court. The 6-foot-5 Thomas Fidone and 6-4 Logan Jones were on the bench when Dermody got into rhythm. It was a substitution for which T.J. prepared.
“The last couple days, we talked about how at some point they were going to take Jones and Fidone off the floor, and that was our opportunity,” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said. “Well, when they did, it actually flipped the other way and that’s when they went on their run, so it actually worked in our opposite favor, I guess.”
Owens finished with a game-high 23 points for the Jackets in his final prep game. It was also the last prep contest for fellow seniors Wimach Gilo and Noah Weinfurtner.
“We had five wins this year, and that’s more wins than we’ve had in 11 years at this school,” Kreifels said. “You think about the seniors and their leadership, and the other guys kind of jumping on their back and going ‘Hey, let’s go.’
“They show up to practice every day. They listen. They’re coachable. They play hard, and you never have to question their effort. When you see kids growing up and turning into young men, it’s awesome.”
Thomas Jefferson (5-17) 13 11 5 21 – 50
Lewis Central (14-8) 19 17 20 8 – 64
TJ: Wimach Gilo 4, Austin Schubert 2, Q Owens 23, Amer Ibar 3, Noah Weinfurtner 3, Reese Schlotfeld 4, Aiden Flynn 8, Payton Holloway 3.
LC: Cole Drummond 13, Easton Dermody 13, Logan Jones 4, Noah Rigatuso 20, Thomas Fidone 8, Brady Miller 3, Wyatt Hatcher 2, Grant Brehmer 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.