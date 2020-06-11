With a solid core of five seniors, the 2020 Thomas Jefferson baseball team is looking to make some noise and improve upon last year’s 6-18 record.
However, first and foremost, those five seniors, along with the rest of the Jackets are just grateful for the opportunity. After missing out on many senior staples, a baseball season is a welcome reminder of normalcy.
“(They’re) extremely excited. Those kids have worked hard all through the offseason in the weight room and with their speed and agility,” Thomas Jefferson head coach Tom Giles said. “They already lost graduation and prom, so I tell them that they’ve already overcome a lot in their lives, more than a lot of people will. You only make yourself better by overcoming things.”
The core-five seniors are Ryan Steinspring, Grant Merk, Tucker Rowe, Jared Thompson and Nathan Newton. But, make no mistake, this is no ordinary senior season. As everyone gets used to a new normal, high school baseball in Iowa is no different. In many ways it will be a test case for fall sports and those that follow.
“It’s a little more work as a coach, but it is what it is,” Giles said. “We’re lucky to even be able to play the season, so we have to follow the protocols as far as social distancing and taking temperatures before we check into practices. We want to make sure that everyone is good so that everyone is safe.”
Giles feels his seniors are equipped to handle this year’s unique challenges.
“My five seniors are all on the same page in terms of pushing each other to be better and taking care of what needs to be taken care of,” Giles said.
The biggest known entity on the mound is senior Grant Merk, who picthed the most innings last season for TJ (47.7), going 2-3 with a 2.79 ERA.
“Grant is the ultimate competitor. He wants to win in everything that he does. When he gets on the mound, he executes and throws strikes. He does a good job holding the running game and is just one of the best at competing,” Giles said. “He tries to push himself to get to the next level and he’s going to get an opportunity to play beyond high school baseball.”
Fellow senior Steinspring is also an option on the mound, pitching 26.7 innings last season with a 1-1 record and 2.36 ERA. However, much of the pitching, and playing duties will be decided based on performance and how guys respond in game situations.
“We’re probably going to do a lot of pitching by committee this year. We have a good mix, but our five senior leaders are going to be our everyday players in the lineup. We also have some younger players like Tyler Huey, Hunter Ryba and Robert Wood that will hopefully step up into some bigger roles this year and take on some more of that core. Those guys are side-by-side with the older guys working hard, and hopefully we all gel and get better.”
Steinspring is also a fire starter offensively, last season hitting a team-best .378, while tying Merk for the team lead with 12 stolen bases and a team-high 29 runs scored.
In short, he is the catalyst for the TJ offense.
“Ryan is kind of the core of the offense. One of the things I’ve always liked about him is that even when he was younger, he’s one of those guys who makes everyone better,” Giles said. “Ryan is also a kid who can get frustrated, but that’s the life of a hitter. We have to keep him understanding that you have to flush an at bat or flush a play and move on to the next one and go back to battle.”
TJ opens their season on Monday with a doubleheader against Sioux City North, with games at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
