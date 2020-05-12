Abraham Lincoln senior Moriah Heilesen is a distance runner for the Lynx. She runs the 4x800 relay, along with the 3,000, 1,500 and 800.
I am really sad that sports and school got canceled for the rest of the year because I was looking forward to spending the last couple of months with my fellow classmates and teammates. It is definitely tough, but I know everyone is looking after everyone’s safety and health.
I, along with a couple other girls, were practicing almost everyday up at the track to stay in shape if we had a season. We had been waiting since freshman year to have a senior season, so we wanted it bad. We were willing to do whatever it took to make sure we had a great last season together.
I know that all the decisions that were made were for everyone’s safety and health, so I am very understanding. It just sucks that this is all happening considering this is our senior year and we wanted to be able to experience all of our lasts. I am definitely sad that everything was canceled, but I know they are trying everything they can to still give us graduation and recognition for all of our accomplishments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.