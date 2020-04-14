Abraham Lincoln’s Taylan Keefer is a multi-sport athlete who will be a sprinter and hurdler for the Lynx’s track and field team. She checked in with The Nonpareil, talking about life without athletics and how she’s preparing for a potentially shortened track season.
With athletics being on hold for the moment, my mindset is trying to keep positive. With all of it being postponed, it is hard to keep the schedule that I have been doing, and I am thinking of this as a little break because nobody is sure what is going to end up happening in the future, but we can only hope for the best and be able to compete in a few weeks.
With no team practice right now, some of us have been going up to the track to work out, making sure it is less than 10 of us doing workouts that we would do as a team if we were practicing right now. It is hard to keep motivated as a coach is not able to push you and it is all self-motivation, but the thing keeping us all going is the hope of our last season together.
Although the season has been pushed back, I think it is a smart decision to postpone track at the moment so we can help stop the spread of COVID-19, and it is very sad that we aren’t able to practice and compete as a team.
Every high schooler looks forward to their senior year, especially their last sport, which for many is in the spring, and it sad to not be able to experience the lasts with my teammates I have worked hard with for four years.
