Lewis Central’s Rachel Cushing is preparing for her senior year of soccer. Cushing already had 49 varsity starts to her credit through her first three seasons. She checked in with The Nonpareil, sharing her perspective on life as a student-athlete during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This group of seniors is something different. Since our freshman year, with the majority of us being on varsity and winning the state championship, and then doing it again the next year, we were accustomed to winning. When we came into the tournament last year and lost during the first round, a fire was immediately lit beneath us and we had already begun to prepare for the next. Preseason conditioning was held twice a day and we had great turnouts both before and after school, even at 6:30 a.m. We have all been working so hard.
This season was very important to us and after hearing of its postponement and the possibility of not getting to play, we were all extremely disappointed. For me, it was realizing that I may have already played my last competitive soccer game without knowing, and my last season of something that I have grown up with may have been taken from me. Although it has taken time to adjust, we can get our education online and continue school, but we can’t get that last season back.
Even with this discouragement, I am still holding onto the hope that we will get to play and I am putting in effort to stay in shape, as I know my teammates are doing the same. Thankfully, our lifting coaches take our fitness seriously and provide us with workouts that we are capable of doing at home with things we have around the house to maintain our strength. Also to our advantage, the weather has been pretty nice so I am able to go on runs outdoors.
I know that all of the decisions being made about our season are in regards to everyone’s best health and safety. However, I also know that this group of girls at Lewis Central, teams from across the state, and even across the country are willing to do whatever it takes to get to play.
