Lewis Central senior Lauren Payne is a thrower for the Titans' track and field team. She shared some thoughts about her track career and life without spring sports.
I transitioned into the Lewis Central Middle School Track and Field program in the seventh grade. It was my first real experience at a track meet. Eventually I started winning and producing a name for myself.
When I reached high school obviously I was scared. Scared of better throwers and scared of losing. I am a highly competitive person. I pushed myself, making it to the state meet the past three years, while also making it to the Drake Relays the past two. When I was performing in front of hundreds of people, I obtained this sort of power. Within myself, I felt the ability to win a championship. I have always had the urge to win a state title. I have put in hours of practice, taken advice from my coaches, and fixed my mistakes.
Through my years at Lewis Central I have been exposed to so many new opportunities, not only within LC’s track and field program, but within the community. I have caught up with old friends while also making new ones. Participating in track has brought out the best of me. I know many other track and field competitors are all feeling the pain that I feel now.
Every single athlete has goals. Goals at which some point they are hoping to achieve. This was supposed to be that year. I wanted to stand tall on that podium and wave to hundreds of track and field supporters. My accomplishments may only be known by a few, but I wish the best for my teammates, coaches, and competitors. My mindset has changed significantly. All of my feelings, since the cancellation, have been bundled into one emotion, sadness.
With the closure of gyms my workouts have changed. I lean more towards body weight activities and constantly running/walking. This has not been ideal, but it is getting me through these tough times.
My initial reaction was there is no way they can cancel an entire season. I held onto hope, but with everything that has happened, my feelings have now turned into disappointment. I wish I could’ve had one more chance to show my talent and earn a medal, but I wish the best for every supporter, fan, coach, teammate, friend, and competitor that have always supported our community.
