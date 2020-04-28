Raven Pomernackas is a senior soccer player at Abraham Lincoln. He appeared in six matches during the 2019 season.
Coming into my fourth year of academics and athletics, I had high aspirations for what my senior year would be. The last thing I was expecting was to watch it all get sent on a roller coaster ride full of ups and downs, courtesy of COVID-19.
I think most feel that their fourth year of high school is the most memorable because it is the “last chance, last dance.” That phrase has hit home more than I ever thought possible. In my final year academically, I was preparing to make the transition into college as smooth as possible. I was trying to get as many credits out of the way as I was allowed through the school. And, of course, I wanted make some memories along the way.
But when it came to athletics, I was expecting senior year to be the most memorable yet. I was hoping to have a great club and high school season and to make my final decision for where I would play soccer after high school.
Anyone who has followed boys soccer the past couple years knows of the turnaround that has been Abraham Lincoln. Last year, we finished 13-6. We won our conference title with a perfect 6-0 record but got knocked out in the second round of the substate tournament to Urbandale.
This year looked to be different. The rest of the boys and I were looking to have a very productive season this year. I think our three main goals were to win city, defend our conference title, and of course, make it to state. All goals we all knew were achievable because of the talent we have all around the ball. A good majority of our upperclassmen and varsity players, including myself, play soccer year-round for A.L., but also different select programs around the metro, mainly CBSC (Council Bluffs Soccer Club).
This past Friday I found out I would not be able to play my final year of high school soccer after Gov. Reynolds stated that all schools remain closed, which meant no spring sports. It was heartbreaking, especially for senior athletes such as myself who have waited for this moment all year.
One thing about our soccer program though is we are mentally strong, so we know that we have to take a break because there are more important things surrounding us right now than soccer. I think for all of us though the question will forever linger as to “what could’ve been” because those within the program knew that this could have been one of the most successful teams A.L. has seen to date.
I’ve been considered one of the leaders on this team, and I made sure to inform my teammates that they need to do their part to not only to stay safe of this virus but also make sure they continue to work every day in order to be prepared for next season. I will be doing the same. I will join the men’s program at Iowa Western next fall.
I believe the best thing that I can do is to keep an open mind and pray that life goes back to normal sooner rather than later and that I will be able to experience some of those senior moments which have been put on hold for the time being.
