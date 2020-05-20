Ryan Hughes is a senior at St. Albert. This season, he would have run the 800, 1,600, distance medley and the 4x400 relay for the Falcon track team.
Normally the state track meet would have been this weekend. I am used to running on the blue oval, goofing off with friends in the hotel, and eating as a team at Tumea & Sons. Instead, I have been stuck at home, not accomplishing a whole lot.
Not making state in basketball allowed me an extra two weeks of training that I have never had before. I was encouraged to see how those two weeks were going to aid me. I was used to playing at Wells Fargo and having about a week of training before the first indoor meet.
Track season started out just like any other one; meeting after school, doing workouts in the cemetery, parking lot, and weight room. Soon, COVID-19 became a very pressing issue. It all happened so rapidly. First we saw various state basketball tournaments being played without fans which then led to all of the indoor meets being canceled.
School was canceled and the season was put on hold. We were no longer allowed to meet as a team. Coach Sindelar was giving us workouts to do and we would report back to him on how they went. He tried to keep this time period as normal as possible by having us run “meets” where we would run various time trials and we would give him our times.
I never really thought the season would get canceled until it actually happened. I was training the whole time so that when the season was to resume, I was going to be ready. I was setting personal bests in every event I was running. I broke 2:00 in the 800 for the first time running by myself. This was a huge accomplishment for me.
I felt that we had a good shot at winning a team title again. We returned a lot of key pieces from the 2018 State Championship team and the 2019 State Runner-Up team. Even though I was not able to compete for hardware, I figured I could still try and accomplish my time goals. I am continuing to train because I want to feel good about my times before I hang up the track spikes for good.
These last few months have been mentally challenging. It is very tough to keep going when you know that there is no real reward for what you are doing. I think this time period has helped me grow as a person and I think it will serve me well later in life. I am thankful for all of the experiences I have had and I am excited for what the future has in store for me.
