Veronica Svajgl is a multi-sport standout at St. Albert. She reflected on a lost soccer season and graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As I became a senior this year there was so much to look forward to: Volleyball, basketball, homecoming, prom, and our senior retreat.
I was especially looking forward to my senior soccer season and graduation. I am blessed that I got to share some of these moments with my classmates and teammates before school was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Going to state in volleyball and basketball my senior year is something I’ll never forget. I was hoping to do the same this soccer season. Though I only started soccer my sophomore year, it holds a special place in my heart. Not being able to play with my second family this year really saddened me, but I understand that there is a much bigger problem at hand and we need to keep everyone safe. Without school and sports I really found myself having so much down time.
I stay active and go on runs with my dogs and workout with what weight equipment I have at home trying to keep myself as busy as possible.
It’s true when they say, “You don’t know what you got till it’s gone”. I took every sweaty practice, every turf burn, and long soccer tournament for granted. I used to complain about having the team kick PK’s at me after every practice (Coach Hughes can vouch for me), but now I’d do anything to get those memories back. Especially graduation, I am actually writing this on my graduation day.
We had a virtual graduation that our faculty put together to recognize the class of 2020 and a parade. Every year the seniors decorate and tear up the uniforms we’ve had to wear for most of our lives. This year, we wore them to our parade. We were lined up six feet apart as our parents, friends, and St. Albert community waved, honked and threw us candy.
It wasn’t quite what I thought my graduation would be like, but it was definitely a memorable moment in my life. I was so happy to be able to celebrate this accomplishment with my best friends and St. Albert community.
