Thomas Jefferson’s Allisa Schubert is preparing for her senior year of soccer. The multi-sport standout checked in with The Nonpareil, sharing her perspective on life as a student-athlete during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When you think of senior year, you imagine a year full of final laughs, wins, losses and memories with your friends and coaches. However, this year may have been cut short due to unfortunate events.
At first, I was a bit angry. I’m still even a bit bitter about the situation.
Not only are we missing out on our last season of sports, but prom and graduation are being affected as well. Yet, when you look at the bigger picture, there are people out there losing their lives and loved ones because of the coronavirus. I took a step back to reevaluate the situation and my feelings. Safety and health precautions do take precedence over any sport, and while it may be heartbreaking to think we may not get to experience some of these lasts, these activities are in fact just, things, in life.
With no school, it’s difficult to stay motivated.
I try to be outside as much as possible or stay busy around the house. My sister Allison and I do footwork every day and we complete workout segments. Short passing drills or quick touches may not be the most ideal when prepping for a season, but it’s better than nothing at all.
Overall, I’m trying to stay positive.
We still have hope we’ll get a shot at our final senior season(s). If we don’t, I’m grateful for the time and memories I did make and that I’m alive, happy and healthy. I look back and reminisce on all of the good times I did have at Thomas Jefferson. If this is the way it ends, I’m heartbroken it’s over, but thankful for what I’ve experienced as a Jacket.
Looking forward, us seniors are getting ready to begin a new journey. This setback is just a bump in the long road that lies ahead. I’m a strong believer that everything happens for a reason, so I’m going to do my part and let things work their course.
