Jasmine Ramos is a senior cross country runner at Thomas Jefferson. She and her Yellow Jacket teammates will next compete at Thursday’s state-qualifying cross country meet at Iowa Western Community College.
When people hear “Cross Country,” they typically think about all the running and the pain a person’s body go through, but what they don’t think about is the relationships that are built and the memories that are made.
Participating in cross country for four years has helped me build relationships with not only my teammates and coaches, but with runners and coaches from other schools. I have had different coaches from different schools not only motivating me while I’m running in a meet, but have also given me advice on being a better athlete.
The best part about cross country is that we all run the same distance.
When I’m neck and neck with someone towards the finish line, and I get that little push at the end that helps me pass my opponent right at the finish, I don’t just walk off and act as if I wasn’t trying to stay with that person the entire race. As soon as we both make it out of the chute, I congratulate her and quickly get ready to cheer on my teammates that are finishing or head back to the starting line to wish luck to my other teammates about to run the same course.
My main goal throughout my four years was to help make Thomas Jefferson’s girls cross country team one of the best teams the school has had. I try to not only push the girls to be the best athlete they can be, but also the boys.
Cross country has helped me grow as not only a person but an athlete. I can complain all I want at a basketball or track practice but what keeps me going is when I think to myself “I could be running a six-mile practice right now”.
But at the end of the day we’re all just high schoolers who have developed a love for running or even just the team and coaches.
