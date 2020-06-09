Natalie Arnold is a senior softball player at Thomas Jefferson.
I didn’t really think everything would get canceled the way it did.
I knew there was talk about it, but in the lifetime of every high schooler around right now, something like this had never happened.
When it all first got canceled, I had decided to quit my job so I could get ready for the spring season, which soon enough would turn into my summer season, and softball season. Being optimistic, I was really excited for spring of my senior year and everything that comes with it: soccer, softball, prom, graduation.
I’ll admit that when it was confirmed that schools were being closed and ours eventually joined the list I was upset. I think it was a couple weeks before girls soccer was to start and just days for the boys. It all seemed surreal, how could this happen this year of all years? I was devastated that two out of three of my sports were going to be taken away, but I knew there were bigger issues. If I’m honest I was working out more at the start of everything, but as time went on it was getting harder to keep wanting to as they pushed the reopening of school back again and again, along with the cancellation of spring sports I’m sure everyone’s hopes significantly dropped with everyone thinking the year had just come to an end so early.
When the governor first announced that we would be able to start summer sports on June 1, I got a message in a group chat from a teammate immediately and it just blew up. Everyone was so excited.
We knew it still had to be confirmed with the IGHSAU and IHSAA, but it didn’t take long. As our coaches were getting information, they were pushing it out to us, and there were so many precautions to following.
The first day of practice was great in my opinion. Everyone understands why we’re being cautious, which makes it easier. While it might be a new normal for now, coming back to an environment that is a second family is nice to have at a time like this.
