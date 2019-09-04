Iowa Western
Wednesday, Sept. 4
MEN’S GOLF
Iowa Western at Blue River Classic, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5
VOLLEYBALL
Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
CROSS COUNTRY
Iowa Western at Augustana twilight, 8:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Iowa Western at Jackson, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
FOOTBALL
Hutchinson at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Laramie at Iowa Western, 12 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Iowa Western vs. Monroe, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 8
MEN’S SOCCER
Northeastern at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.
NJCAA Football Rankings
Rank Record Points Prev
1 Hutchinson (7) 2-0 303 5
2 Kilgore (3) 2-0 303 6
3 Butler (5) 2-0 285 10
4 NW Mississippi 1-0 240 9
5 East Mississippi 0-1 214 1
6 Miss. Gulf Coast (1) 1-0 206 12
7 Iowa Western 1-1 197 2
8 Lackawanna 0-0 189 8
9 Snow 1-1 177 6
10 Garden City 1-1 168 3
11 NE Okla. A&M 1-0 163 13
12 Iowa Central 1-1 137 14
13 Copiah-Lincoln 1-0 117 17
14 Hinds 1-0 102 RV
15 Monroe College 1-0 83 15
16 Trinity Valley 1-0 80 20
17 Jones 0-1 78 4
18 Blinn 1-1 56 11
19 Nassau 1-0 54 RV
20 Fort Scott 2-0 51 NR
NJCAA Volleyball Rankings
Rank Record Points Prev
1 Seward County (5) 5-0 131 4
2 Polk State 6-0 122 7
3 Navarro 5-0 110 8
4 Miami Dade (1) 3-1 106 2
5 New Mexico Military 8-0 101 13
6 Trinity Valley 8-1 96 5
7 Snow 8-1 79 11
8 Hillsborough 9-0 74 NR
9 Salt Lake 8-0 73 NR
10 Iowa Western (1) 5-2 67 3
11 Tyler 3-1 63 6
12 Mineral Area 4-0 62 10
13 Indian Hills 8-0 52 NR
14 Southern Idaho 4-4 47 1
15 Wallace State 9-0 44 16
16 Northeastern 5-1 43 14
17 Blinn 8-1 33 19
18 Central Florida 6-1 32 NR
19 Hill 4-3 29 12
20 Panola 3-1 23 18
NJCAA Men’s Soccer Rankings
Rank Record Points Prev
1 Monroe College 2-0-0 200 4
2 Marshalltown 3-0-0 190 2
3 Pima 1-0-1 180 1
4 Tyler 0-0-0 170 3
5 E. Florida State 3-1-0 160 5
6 Salt Lake 2-0-1 150 14
7 Neosho County 5-0-0 140 NR
8 Southern Nevada 4-0-0 130 RV
9 Parkland 4-0-0 120 RV
10 Yavapai 4-0-0 110 15
11 Northeast Texas 2-0-0 100 8
12 Montgomery 4-0-0 90 13
13 Mercer County 4-0-0 80 RV
14 Laramie County 2-1-0 70 RV
15 Iowa Lakes 2-1-0 60 11
16 Iowa Western 4-0-0 50 NR
17 Indian Hills 3-0-0 40 18
18 Daytona State 1-0-0 30 17
19 Louisburg 3-0-0 20 20
20 Crowder 4-0-0 10 RV
NJCAA Women’s Soccer Rankings
Rank Record Points Prev
1 Monroe College (7) 3-0-0 140 1
2 Tyler 0-0-0 133 2
3 E. Florida State 1-0-0 126 4
4 Laramie County 3-0-1 117 10
5 Butler 3-1-0 106 8
6 Salt Lake 2-0-0 104 13
7 Lewis & Clark 1-1-0 96 7
8 Daytona State 0-0-0 93 9
9 Snow 1-0-1 85 17
10 Monroe CC 2-1-0 76 6
11 Navarro 1-2-0 72 5
12 Rose State 3-1-0 64 NR
13 Sem. State (OK) 2-0-1 56 NR
14 Iowa Western 1-3-0 49 3
15 Holmes 3-0-0 45 NR
16 Cape Fear 3-0-0 27 16
17 Hill 1-1-0 25 19
18 Johnson County 2-0-0 17 NR
19 Western Nebraska 4-0-0 15 NR
20 Phoenix 1-0-1 8 18
Prep Football
Thursday, Sept. 5
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
Denison-Schleswig at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Carlisle at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Treynor, 7 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Underwood
Westwood at Riverside, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at MVAOCOU, 7 p.m.
AP Iowa Prep Football Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. WDM Dowling (7) 1-0 79 -
2. Ankeny Centennial 1-0 63 -
3. Cedar Falls (1) 1-0 61 -
4. WDM Valley 1-0 60 -
5. Bettendorf 1-0 46 -
6. Waukee 0-1 38 -
7. CR Kennedy 1-0 26 -
8. Fort Dodge 1-0 17 -
(tie) Johnston 1-0 17 -
10. Ankeny 0-1 12 -
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 11. Iowa City West 5. Davenport North 3. Des Moines Lincoln 2.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. CR Xavier (3) 1-0 69 -
2. Western Dubuque (3) 1-0 66 -
3. Solon (1) 1-0 64 -
4. North Scott 1-0 63 -
5. Lewis Central (1) 1-0 57 -
6. Pella 1-0 29 -
7. Norwalk 1-0 18 -
8. Mount Pleasant 1-0 11 -
(tie) Washington 1-0 11 -
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0-1 10 -
Others receiving votes: Waverly-Shell Rock 8. Spencer 8. , Glenwood 7. Bondurant Farrar 6. Harlan 5. Independence 3. Clear Creek-Amana 3. Oskaloosa 2.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (7) 1-0 79 -
2. Clear Lake 1-0 63 -
3. Algona 1-0 60 -
4. Spirit Lake (1) 1-0 47 -
5. Greene County 1-0 39 -
(tie) Monroe PCM 1-0 39 -
7. Williamsburg 1-0 22 -
8. Des Moines Christian 1-0 19 -
9. Boyden-Hull-RV 0-1 18 -
10. Cresco Crestwood 1-0 16 -
Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 12. Van Horne Benton 11. Carroll Kuemper 7. Southeast Valley 6. Tipton 1. West Liberty 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux (6) 1-0 78 -
2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 1-0 70 -
3. West Branch (1) 1-0 57 -
4. Van Meter 1-0 50 -
5. Inwood West Lyon 1-0 41 -
6. South Central Calhoun 1-0 36 -
7. Dyersville Beckman 1-0 24 -
8. Treynor 1-0 20 -
9. Emmetsburg 1-0 14 -
10. Mediapolis 1-0 13 -
Others receiving votes: Truro Interstate 35 12. Underwood 8. Pella Christian 4. Hull Western Christian 3. Iowa City Regina 3. Jesup 3. Troy Mills North Linn 2. Wapello 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg 2. Lake Mills 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Hancock (6) 1-0 76 -
2. St. Ansgar (1) 1-0 57 -
3. Edgewood-Colesburg 1-0 56 -
4. Wapsie Valley 1-0 55 -
5. Sloan Westwood 1-0 39 -
6. Durant (1) 1-0 30 -
7. Traer North Tama 1-0 28 -
8. Alta 1-0 27 -
9. Grundy Center 1-0 16 -
10. Hudson 0-1 15 -
Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 14. Hinton 9. Algona Garrigan 9. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 3. St. Albert 3. Alburnett 2. Southwest Valley 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Don Bosco (3) 1-0 72 -
2. Fremont Mills (3) 1-0 68 -
3. New London (1) 1-0 58 -
4. Saint Mary’s (1) 1-0 55 -
5. Turkey Valley 1-0 37 -
6. Marengo Iowa Valley 1-0 26 -
7. Montezuma 1-0 23 -
8. Newell-Fonda 1-0 21 -
9. Audubon 0-1 20 -
10. Northwood-Kensett 1-0 17 -
Others receiving votes: Liberty Center SE Warren 8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 6. Wyoming Midland 6. Dunlap Boyer Valley 4. Janesville 4. Anita CAM 3. Wayland WACO 3. Westside Ar-We-Va 2. Woodbine 2. Lenox 2. Glidden-Ralston 1. Central City 1. HLV, Victor 1.
Prep Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Riverside vs. Essex and Bedford triangular at Essex, 5:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian vs. Stanton and Essex triangular at Stanton, TBA
Thursday, Sept. 5
Abraham Lincoln at Le Mars, 7 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Lewis Central at Iowa City High tourney, 9 a.m.
St. Albert, Wayne, Tri-Center, Stanton, Nodaway Valley, Shenandoah at Clarinda tourney, 9 a.m.
Heartland Christian at Griswold tourney, TBA
Riverside at Missouri Valley tournament, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Tuesday, Sept. 3
St. Albert, Underwood, AHSTW, Audubon, Boyer Valley, Denison-Schleswig, IKM-Manning, MVAOCOU, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, West Harrison, West Monona, Whiting, Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia, 4:30 p.m.
Boyer Valley, CAM, East Mills, Exira-EHK, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, IKM-Manning, Lenox, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, Sidney, Tri-Center, West Harrison, Woodbine at Treynor, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert, Red Oak, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Le Mars, Missouri Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Southeast Polk, at Abraham Lincoln Invite at IWCC, 9 a.m.
Prep Golf
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Abraham Lincoln at Fort Dodge Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Sept. 5
Lewis Central at Carroll, 5:30 p.m.
