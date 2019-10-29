The phone was ringing off the hook, so to speak, for Todd Shanno. There were regular calls and texts to tell Shanno he had had been inducted into the Council Bluffs Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
“I did not have a clue that I was being considered,” said Shanno. “I was really surprised.”
Shanno started bowling at age 14 in a church league and “got my first job in bowling,” he said. “I bowled with my Mom and Dad.”
For 17 years, Shanno owned Lightning Bowl.
“It was the perfect size (12 lanes) for a house,” said Shanno. “It created a family atmosphere.”
And Shanno was a big part of that. When the Westside Senior Meal site was closed, Shanno stepped in to offer the Seniors Lightning Bowl as a place where they could have lunch amid conversation, board games and cards.
“My Mom was also involved in it,” said Shanno.
Shanno played a role in Todd & Tyler’s Gutter Boy Z92 Fundraiser that generated scholarship funds for the Council Bluffs youth bowlers.
Shanno has served on the boards of both the Council Bluffs youth association and the CBBA doing whatever was needed.
On the league level, Shanno sponsored numerous teams, being cited as the Sponsor of the Year in 2005 by the CBBA.
On the lanes, Shanno threw a fine ball. His average was over 200 for 22 years with a season high of 218. He had three 300 games and a career high series of 809 and 803.
For now, Shanno is on the sidelines.
“I have shoulder and back troubles,” said Shanno. “My son called me the other day about getting back, but for now I can’t.
“I miss it all; the relationships are so important. It is the people that are the fun. Being involved in bowling was a great time.”
The induction is part of the CBBA’s Annual Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet set for Saturday at The Gathering Room at Thunderbowl in C.B.
