Six area wrestlers on Friday advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic at the Mid-America Center.
Underwood accounted for five of the quarterfinalists. Gable Porter advanced at 106 pounds; Stevie Barnes advanced at 120; Logan James at 138; Nick Hamilton at 145 and Blake Thomsen at 152.
Glenwood’s Noah Clark also had a successful first day, advancing to the quarterfinals at 285 pounds.
Porter topped Grand Island’s Ein Obermiller on Friday and will next face Olathe, Kansas,’ Cael Alderman in the quarterfinal round.
Barnes earned a 9-0 major decision over Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Noah Parmelee and will next face Tyler Johnson of Olathe South, Kansas.
James pinned Apple Valley’s (Minnesota) Cade Sundgaard. He’ll next square off with Grand Island’s Brody Arrants.
Hamilton earned a 9-3 decision over Fort Dodge’s Brandon Mills. He’ll get Liberty’s Logan Rathjen in the quarters.
Thomsen pinned Abraham Lincoln’s Camden Erickson in just over a minute. He ‘ll next take on Iowa City West’s Graham Gambrall.
Clark took down Millard North’s (Neb.) Jace Shiney to advance to the quarterfinals where he’ll meet Waukee’s Conner Arndt.
Liberty (Mo.) ended the first day in first place in the team standings with 179 points followed by Millard South (154), Fort Dodge (136), Blue Valley Southwest (Kansas, 129.5) and Grand Island (Nebraska, 111). Underwood sits in 10th place after the first day with 103 points.
The Classic continues today with wrestling beginning at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to run until approximately 7 p.m.
