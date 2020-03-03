DES MOINES — Scorekeepers at the end of the Class 4-A state quarterfinal matchup between Gilbert and Glenwood Tuesday were likely just as exhausted as the players at the conclusion of the game.
Getting quickly up and down the court is a focal point for both teams, and it’s part of why the teams combined for 43 wins entering play Tuesday.
But second-seeded Glenwood showed why it’s leading Class 4-A in scoring average (69.6 per game). The Rams (25-0) had six players finish in double figures while shooting 53% from the field in an 89-75 victory over the Tigers (19-4).
Jenna Hopp and Madison Camden led the way for Glenwood with 21 points apiece. Elle Scarborough had 15, Abby Hughes had 12 and Brynlee Arnold and Coryl Matheny each finished with 10. The Rams helped themselves seal the outcome by converting 35 of 45 free throws, including 19 of 23 in the fourth quarter. The Rams also outrebounded the Tigers 38-31.
All of that was made possible by Glenwood’s endurance and ability to routinely get up and down the floor for either an easy basket or a foul.
“We definitely wanted the pace to be what it was,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “We felt like they played into our strengths. They could certainly hang with us though. They were a good team. They gave up too many layups, but they ran right with us.”
Tuesday’s victory marked Glenwood’s first state win since 1979, and it sets up a rematch with a very familiar foe. The Rams will face fellow Hawkeye Ten Conference member Lewis Central Thursday at 6:45 p.m. in the 4-A semifinals for the right to play for a state championship.
The Rams settled comfortably into the Wells Fargo Arena setting. They led by three after one quarter and pushed the advantage to six by halftime. Gilbert made things interesting, pulling within three at 60-57 entering the fourth quarter, but the Rams outscored the Tigers 29-18 over the final eight minutes to seal the outcome.
They did it all despite losing Hopp, the team’s standout freshman, who fouled out with 6:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“We had a lot of big rebounds that led to a lot of big shots and and-1s,” Hopp said. “I feel like we’re deep. I can foul out, and we don’t have to worry about our play (suffering).”
Glenwood’s Abby Hughes, Matheny and Emma Hughes combined for 22 points, 12 rebounds and three rebounds off the bench, illustrating the significance of the Rams’ depth.
“All year, we’ve had players come off the bench to help us on defense,” Camden said. “They have major roles on defense. And they also can help us on offense a lot.”
Glenwood is seeing the payoff of its offseason work right now. While running for practice may not seem the most enjoyable exercise, the dividends are seen with the Rams’ ability to keep the pressure on opposing defenses late in games.
“We just run at practice all the time,” Arnold said. “We’re always up and down the floor. Conditioning sucks, but it’s worth it in the end because obviously we outran them.”
To stay perfect and play for a title, the Rams will study a Lewis Central team that prevailed in an overtime thriller Tuesday over Ballard. Glenwood won the two previous meetings with the Titans by five points each.
The Rams know they have a tough task ahead on Thursday.
“It’s exciting for southwest Iowa and the Hawkeye Ten,” Rasmussen said. “We’re good with that. We knew there’ll be some southwest Iowa representation in the final, and we’re hoping it’s us.”
Gilbert (19-4) 18 21 18 18 – 75
Glenwood (25-0) 19 26 15 29 – 89
Gil: Katie Currans 8, Ava Hawthorne 31, Nessa Johnson 12, Emma Bulman 14, Thea Rotto 7, Sydney Lynch 3.
Glen: Jenna Hopp 21, Madison Camden 21, Elle Scarborough 15, Brynlee Arnold 10, Coryl Matheny 10, Abby Hughes 12.
