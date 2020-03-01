MAPLETON — St. Albert’s postseason run came to an end Saturday in the Class 1-A substate 8 finals following a 52-35 loss to Remsen St. Mary’s.
St. Mary’s opened the game by jumping out to a 10-0 lead. St. Albert eventually cut the deficit to five midway through the fourth quarter, but the Falcons had to start fouling, which kept putting St. Mary’s on the free throw line. They didn’t miss a shot from the charity strip over the final four minutes of the game.
Ryan Hughes paced the Falcons with 12 points, and Sam Rallis added 11. St. Albert finishes the season with a 10-15 record and one win from state.
“They have incredible heart and just played,” said St. Albert coach Larry Peterson of his team. “The effort was there every single night. From an offensive standpoint, we knew that was kind of our weakness was shooting the ball. Our defensive effort was there, day in and day out.
“They could have easily brought it in halfway through the season, but we’ve always been kind of a postseason team. They showed it again this year with their third district title in a row and one game away from state.”
St. Albert seniors Ryan Genereux, Aiden Antisdel, Sam Narmi, Jason Mardesen, Lance Wright, Hughes, Jack Eickholt and Alex Reyes played their final prep games Saturday.
“We’re definitely going to miss the seniors,” Peterson said. “It was a really, really good class. I can’t say enough good things about them. It’s tough for me to see them go out like this.”
St. Albert (10-15) 10 5 7 13 — 35
Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3) 18 8 8 18 — 52
SA: Sam Rallis 11, Aiden Antisdel 2, Lance Wright 7, Ryan Hughes 12, Jeff Miller 3.
RMS: Spencer Schorg 9, Blaine Harpenau 3, Carter Schorg 4, Brayden Ricke 14, Skyler Waldschmitt 18, Brady Homan 4.
