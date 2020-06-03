Duncan Patterson knew he faced a unique experience.
But at least the St. Albert baseball coach had his players and the sport he loves back in his life.
Softball and baseball practice returned Monday across Iowa following a delayed start to the season in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The day was met with equal parts excitement and precaution.
Gone — at least for this summer — are the days of teams changing spikes in the dugout before practice and games. Instead, before players can step on the field, their temperatures must be taken, ensuring it’s not at or above 100.4 degrees.
And don’t think about bringing sunflower seeds. They’re strictly prohibited.
Adjusting to the new normal in summer sports may take some time. Take the pre-practice experience that followed social distancing guidelines from Patterson.
“They’d come in and we set up cones along the fence every six feet, and the first one in got the first cone down the line, and they just filled in,” he said. “We had a row of 10, a back row of 10 and a third row of 10 on each side. They never crossed paths, and that was a little different. We used bands and plyo-balls that we had to spray down after each kid used them, so it did take some time. We only had two guys come in to pick up balls.”
New restrictions include no dugout use during practice. Players should use their own helmets, gloves and bats as much as possible. Parents can only drop off players if they’re needed and can’t exit their vehicle. Players must bring their own drinks and are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer, and coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each use. During practices, pods of 5-10 players are recommended always working out together.
The same restrictions can be slightly more tricky in softball, with facilities often smaller than those of baseball.
At St. Albert, Coach Lyndsay Daley was thrilled to have more girls out for softball than she’s ever had in her five years at the school. But practicing with 27 girls during COVID-19 came with some hurdles.
“That was a challenge with the social distancing,” Daley said. “The girls were really excited to be there and excited to see each other. I kept having to constantly remind them about that, but I think everyone is willing to follow any guidelines they give us because we just want to have a season. The excitement was there, and beyond the reminders of having to tell people to stay apart, it wasn’t too bad.”
Hannah Cole, Lewis Central’s first-year softball coach, said the scene and schedule may have been different, but the Titans still were able to accomplish what they intended to do: Get better.
“When they came in, they spread all of their bags out instead of going in the dugout, so that was a little different,” she said. “We had some girls in the bleachers, some behind a fence, just so they had their stuff six feet apart. We had already sanitized the equipment and had everything all set up and ready to go.
“Keeping distance from each other was definitely different. You could tell they weren’t used to it, doing some running and stretching and holding out their arms, making sure they’re far enough away. It was still really fun, and we were able to get a lot done.”
The same was true for Thomas Jefferson and Coach Amy Anderson
“It definitely had a different feel to it, but it wasn’t quite as stressful as I was expecting it to feel,” she said. “My coaches and I were working with Tim Hamilton from our district and our athletic director Dustin Deterding, I feel like we had a really good plan in place and we got very organized. We knew what we wanted it to look like, and we had all that in place ahead of time and were ready to go. We laid it out for the kids when they got there, and it just went really smooth. They did a great job.”
First-year Abraham Lincoln coach Ryan Koch pushed his team’s practice debut to Tuesday, and he knows moving forward most coaches must come to the field with an agenda for not only practice but also cleanliness.
“There’s just tons of information flying at us from the state and school district on the proper protocol to follow as far as the guidelines,” he said. “Taking temperatures before they come into practice. Social distancing during practice. Sanitizing everything before and after practice.
“I’ll be there about an hour early, setting stuff up and separating so kids aren’t getting close to each other setting up the stations and staying farther apart.”
