Spring sports are officially canceled in the state of Iowa to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds during a press conference Friday announced that schools across the state would not reopen this school year, effectively ending spring sports.
A decision regarding the status of Iowa summer sports is expected to be made by June 1.
Reynolds’ decision results in the cancellation of girls and boys track, soccer, golf and tennis.
Following an initial postponement to the spring season and prior to Reynolds’ ruling Friday, plans were put in place to begin spring practice on May 1, with competition beginning on May 4 for track, tennis and golf and May 8 for soccer.
The governor’s decision was made with safety in mind.
While they understand Reynolds’ choice, activities directors from Council Bluffs schools expressed their sympathy for the student-athletes in the city, especially the seniors who won’t be able to finish their prep careers competing.
Abraham Lincoln’s Jeff Novotny: “Sports are, for me personally, the thing I remember about high school. You don’t remember your history class or your math class. You remember your teammates, your coaches and competing and having fun with them. Now, that’s been taken away from everybody, especially the class of 2020. You put a lot of time in to be successful and have that opportunity. It’s a sad day for them.”
Lewis Central’s Jim Dermody: “Man, it was hard to listen to from an A.D. perspective and as a dad. It’s hard. A lot of opportunities and a lot of things that kids have worked hard for, particularly our seniors, are taken away. I get it, and I understand that safety always has to come first, but it’s disappointing for those kids.”
St. Albert’s Ken Schreiber: “I just feel really bad for our seniors who have been preparing their whole lives for this spring season, a lot of them. I feel very bad for them.”
Thomas Jefferson’s Dustin Deterding: “It’s sad, but I can understand the reason behind it. The safety of our students and the people of our community is our primary focus, and we’re here to support the greater cause. It’s sad for our seniors this year, and not getting to go out the way they wanted to, to put that stamp on their senior year.”
Heartland Christian’s Larry Gray was unavailable for comment.
Friday’s decision had the approval of the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
“While we are disappointed that student-athletes will not have the opportunity to compete this spring, we remain committed to our primary goal of keeping students, coaches, officials and communities safe,” said IHSAA executive director Tom Keating in a press release. “This cancellation comes out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of all. Conducting our spring season would involve moving groups of people in and out of various communities for competition. At this time we believe that is a risk we should not take.”
IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger shared similar thoughts.
“We understand the important role that athletics and activities play in the lives of our students, schools and communities,” Berger said in the release.
“But during this time of uncertainty, we must support the health and safety recommendations of our state and national leaders. This decision is especially heartbreaking for our senior competitors, and we thank them for all they have done to represent their schools throughout their careers.”
Although the spring season is canceled, The Nonpareil will still feature previews of the city tennis and golf teams next week as a means of highlighting local athletes.
