Five pins.
That was the only hurdle standing in front of the St. Albert boys bowling team from qualifying for next week’s state bowling tournament.
The Falcons finished second overall with 3,012 points Tuesday at Thunderbowl. Seven state-qualifying-winning teams qualify in addition to one at-large team that had the most points among teams around the state. St. Albert was five pins behind at-large qualifier Durant (3,017).
Jake Denny tallied the best score of the day for St. Albert (423), good for seventh overall. Nate Kay was 10th (398)
“We’ve never shot 3,000 before, and we shot 3,012,” St. Albert coach Ken Mehsling said. “I think it’s Mike Klusman. He’s another coach who joined us this year. He’s a good bowler himself, and he’s been working with the boys and critiquing them and watching them and encouraging them. It’s because of him.
“Our highest average last year was 169. We had five kids above that this year. We just improved. We also got third in the conference tournament, so we did pretty good.”
Class 1-A SQ meet at Thunderbowl
Girls team scoring
1, Red Oak 2,312; 2, Creston 2,272; 3, Shenandoah 2,180; 4, Lenox 2,107; 5, Nodaway Valley 1,934; 6, Clarinda 1,886; 7, West Central Valley 1,495. No team score for St. Albert.
Individual top 10
1, Chelsey Hoakison, Lenox, 386; 2, Carrington Meek, Red Oak, 356; 3, Allyson Johnston, Clarinda, 344; 4, Jessica Peddycoart, Creston, 338; 5, Ashley Wilkins, Red Oak, 333; 6, Abby Christensen, Nodaway Valley, 318; 7, Kylee LeMasters, Creston, 309; 8, Emily Berkey, Red Oak, 309; 9, Ireland Palmer, Shenandoah, 305; 10, Bailey Maher, Shenandoah, 304.
Boys team scoring
1, Shenandoah 3,148; 2, St. Albert 3,012; 3, Red Oak 2,990; 4, Clarinda 2,628; 5, Creston 2,525; 6, Lenox 2,144; 7, Nodaway Valley 1,768; 8, West Central Valley 1,666.
Individual top 10
1, Caden Hall, Red Oak, 482; 2, Devin Morelock, Shenandoah, 456; 3, Payton Stephens, Shenandoah, 448; 4, Derek Baucom, Red Oak, 441; 5, Zander Steiner, Shenandoah, 431; 6, Wyatt Aufdenberg, Shenandaoh, 423; 7, Jake Denny, St. Albert, 423; 8, Seth Hughes, Shenandoah, 414; 9, Noah Westerlund, Red Oak, 404; 10, Nate Kay, St. Albert, 398.
Other St. Albert scores: Adam Denny 396, Quentin Julian 384, Henry Powell 373, Mason Meyers 322
