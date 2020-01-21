St. Albert cut a 15-point halftime deficit to six with an 11-2 run to start the third quarter but managed only one field goal the rest of the game in a 56-32 loss to Harlan Monday.
Connor Cerny led the Falcons with 13 points in the loss.
Eight Harlan players scored in the game. Connor Bruck finished with 16 points to lead the way.
Harlan (8-2) 16 16 13 11 — 56
St. Albert (5-6) 11 6 14 1 — 32
H: Brad Curren 4, Connor Bruck 16, Michael Erlmeier 5, Will McLaughlin 7, Johnny Monson 4, Michael Heithoff 10, Aidan Hall 2, Connor Frame 8.
SA: Sam Rallis 10, Connor Cerny 13, Ryan Hughes 7, Greg Fagan 2.
