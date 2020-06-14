Last season, St. Albert was 24-14 overall and 13-7, winning nine of 10 games before their season ended with a loss to Martensdale-St Marys in the Class 1A — Substate 7 Championship.
This year, St. Albert returns the majority of an offense that hit .336 as a team in 2019, good for 11th in Class 1A. The Falcons also return plenty of capable pitching arms, despite losing last year’s ace Ethan Bernard.
That talent, mixed with the exuberance of getting to play baseball after it didn’t always look like it would happen has created upbeat practices. Although the practices now take on more tasks and restrictions as everyone gets used COVID-19 protocol, players and coaches are delighted to be on the field.
“Honestly, even with the coaches there was kind of a depression going on, just sitting and waiting,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said. “Once we got outside, you could just see the excitement in the kids. They’re almost bouncing off the walls, because they’re out doing something with their buddies. I think that was the big thing, they just missed everybody.”
Of seven Falcons that hit over .300 in 2019, five return, including Cy Patterson. Last season in 86 at bats, the junior led the team in batting average (.500), on base percentage (.612), slugging (.849), tied for the team lead in walks with 22, was second in RBIs with 37 and fourth on the team with 17 stolen bases.
The junior is only looking to get better.
“We’ve worked on hitting the off-speed pitch a lot with him, so he’s going to have to adjust to that because I think he’s going to see a lot of those,” Patterson said. “He was pitched around a little bit last year, so he’s got a pretty good command of the strike zone. The other thing we’ve been working on with him is his timing. If you’re seeing a lot of balls that can disrupt your timing, so that’s been a focus.”
With limited prep time and the abbreviated season, one interesting subplot – especially early – will be the stamina of pitchers.
“The upperclassmen were throwing during that off time, but the younger kids have struggled a little so far. We’ve had a lot of soreness with the younger guys, which is a little bit of a concern because we’re going right into (the season) and don’t have that extra week of practice.”
The Falcons lose their ace from 2019 — Ethan Bernard — but return essentially everyone else who pitched significant innings last year. In terms of numbers, the returning leader on the hill is Lance Wright, who was 6-1 in seven starts, posting a 1.56 ERA.
Because of the limited prep time, pitchers throughout the state may be on a short leash in the early portion of this abbreviated regular season, which will run from June 15 to July 10.
“The older guys have been throwing and look pretty strong,” Patterson said. “I think we might have a limit of 40 to 65 pitches max just to get them into a semi-routine the next two weeks. The main goal is to get ready for districts.”
St. Albert will be tested right out of the gate in their opener on Monday when they host Harlan. The two teams split last year’s series one game apiece.
